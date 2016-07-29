Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

40 Kitchen Styles to Leave You Speechless

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Modern meets Edwardian., Rencraft Rencraft Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is an essential part of any home, but what makes a kitchen gorgeous, elegant and inviting is the personal style and characteristics that create a charming atmosphere, filled with simplicity, modern features and makes a fantastic space to cook with family and friends. In this Ideabook we show you 40 unique and sensational kitchens that are sure to make your jaw drop.

1. The perfect island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

A kitchen with an island adds style and charm to a home, while being an extra workspace too.

2. A neutral space

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. The contrast effect of white and wood

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

4. Modern and elegant

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

5. Bit of the rustic

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

6. Perfectly planned

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The theatrical and artsy

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

8. Chic style and whimsy

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

9. That vintage affair

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

10. Bright and vibrant

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Warm and friendly

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

12. Countrystyle perfection

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

13. Welcoming and chic

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

14. Extreme minimalism

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

15. Rustic charm

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

16. Cute and cosy

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Checkmate

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

18. Neutral and textured

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

19. Retro reality

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

20. Fantastic and functional

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

21. Modern country combo

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

The interior designers perfectly combined modern appliances with a rustic decor.

22. Priveleged View

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

23. Neat and chic

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
Platon Makedonsky

Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky

24. Ultramodern and conservative

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern kitchen
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

25. A cabin style

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

26. Easy to maintain

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern kitchen
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra
Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra

27. Futuristic

COCINAS MODERNAS, Maxel Maxel KitchenBench tops
Maxel

Maxel
Maxel
Maxel

28. Tasteful and trendy

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

29. One for the family

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Kitchen Wood
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

30. The wood and stone feature

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

31. Classic and consistent

Cocina de estilo americano , DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Modern kitchen
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

32. Modern with natural accents

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

33. Small and tidy

Mieszkanie w kamienicy, SAS SAS Kitchen
SAS

SAS
SAS
SAS

34. Sunkissed space

Casa en Garín, 2424 ARQUITECTURA 2424 ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen Wood
2424 ARQUITECTURA

2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA
2424 ARQUITECTURA

35. Old fashioned fabulous

Casale SpecialUmbria.com, Marcello Gavioli Marcello Gavioli Kitchen
Marcello Gavioli

Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli
Marcello Gavioli

36. Monochrome contrast

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

37. Loft style living

The Workshop, Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Henning Stummel Architects Ltd Modern kitchen
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

The Workshop

Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd
Henning Stummel Architects Ltd

38. Fun for the family

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Kitchen
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

39. Dynamic and industrial

Truckee Residence, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style dining room
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Truckee Residence

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

40. Homey and elegant

Casa em Sonoma, California, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Kitchen
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Here are 27 Stylish White Kitchens to inspire you too!

10 fabulous black and white kitchens
Which kitchen feature did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks