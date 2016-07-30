​Big ideas to beautify small gardens and patios

Our first image also teaches us a very valuable lesson: style and beauty is not dependent on a big and spacious layout. This slim and modest terrace is, let’s face it, a bit on the small side, yet does it look cluttered and messy? You know why not?

Because a sturdy dose of creativity and dedication has ensured that it looks neat and spacious. A handful of décor and furniture pieces is all it needs to look elegant and charming.

And remember: if you don’t have enough legroom, go up – as in vertically with a floating shelf or two!