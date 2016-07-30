Overhaul: A Whole New Kitchen

Whether you are a culinary magician who can whip up delicacies in the blink of an eye, or someone who can barely crack an egg, your kitchen needs to be a practical space – which means no dark and gloomy corners. In addition, we all know just how fantastic it is to socialise in the kitchen (particularly over a glass of wine), and for that reason a certain amount of beauty and style is required for your culinary space.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece on homify focuses on a kitchen that was neither practical nor beautiful – that is, until our professional designers took control.
Let’s take it from the top!
We don’t blame anybody for not wanting to cook in this space – not when that insane amount of clutter is threatening to overtake every available surface.
Add to that dark flooring, barely no incoming light, and tired-looking cabinets which were considered hot last century, and we can definitely see why somebody suggested calling in professional help.
And what do we have here? The demolishing of the wall between the kitchen and adjoining laundry room, which means that tiny and cluttered kitchen is scoring some extra legroom!
In addition to more space, the natural lighting effect was also increased.
We can barely wait to see the new results!
From dark and dreary to creamy and creative – what a dazzling alteration! Those new colours add a most cheerful ambience to the kitchen, making it look and feel more spacious and welcoming.
More cabinets and shelves were added in the renovation, meaning that the cluttered effect is a thing of the past (if the owners dedicate themselves to keeping this space clean and clutter-free, mind you).
And yes, it would seem one of our favourite features are being added in here: a kitchen island, meaning ample space for chopping, prepping, and plating food items.
Seeing as any kitchen is first and foremost a work zone, that means that sufficient lighting is a non-negotiable feature. And just see how fancy those new glass cabinets glow and dazzle with their built-in lighting fixtures, making that cheery yellow colour even more jovial.
Done and dusted! How glorious is that marble surface of the island? What do you think of the new cabinet doors resembling charming little windows? And how fabulous do those stainless steel appliances offset with the creamy neutral colours?
Now this is a space where we can cook, socialise, work, and relax in utter style!
