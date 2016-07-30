Overhaul: A Whole New Kitchen

Whether you are a culinary magician who can whip up delicacies in the blink of an eye, or someone who can barely crack an egg, your kitchen needs to be a practical space – which means no dark and gloomy corners. In addition, we all know just how fantastic it is to socialise in the kitchen (particularly over a glass of wine), and for that reason a certain amount of beauty and style is required for your culinary space.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece on homify focuses on a kitchen that was neither practical nor beautiful – that is, until our professional designers took control.

Let’s take it from the top!