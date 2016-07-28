Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Ruin to a Cosy Family Home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
Loading admin actions …

In this edition of homify, we have a look at marvellous home makeover. The house went from neglected and dilapidated to fascinating, functional and inviting. The home that was once inhabitable is now a charming and cosy living space for a modern family. The renovation is unbelievable! The home was completely transformed inside out and is now flowing and pleasant from the lovely interior to the new and exciting stylish exterior.

Before: The Old

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

From this image we can see that this home had some colonial qualities that added to the décor style. And while amateur designers would’ve probably just thrown down the whole building and started again with a modern home, the architects saw the potential in the style and restored the character to create a dream home.

After: The New

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

It seems as though this old building was magically transformed and is now a cosy and welcoming terrace area. By breaking the walls of this structure and letting the light shine in. The deck and outdoor dining area is a great way to socialise while getting into touch with nature at the same time.

Before: Dreary

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

The original building saw very few windows and doors, which creating a very dark interior. However, during the transformation the home saw an enlightening and naturally illuminated makeover that would leave anyone speechless.

After: Lively

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

The revamp has definitely breathed new life into this old and forgotten structure, the simple colours, modern lines and greenery makes this exterior comfortable, stylish and attractive as well as a great place to socialise and entertain.

After: Interior Style

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

This charming kitchen is filled with character and sophisticated style. The décor is a mix of rustic elements with some cosy functionality, making it comfortable and elegant. It’s bright and breezy with natural light and illumination adding personality to the interior.

After: A Comfortable Home

Maisons de Ville, EURL Cyril DULAU architecte EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte
EURL Cyril DULAU architecte

Here we catch a glimpse of a bright and colourful interior that has an eclectic style that is simple yet charming. The room is fit for an office as it promotes creativity and concentration with its fantastic features and sun drenched interior. Before and After: The Fascinating Summer House Transformation will inspire you!

A Large but Cosy Home
What did you think about this home transformation?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks