A Ruin to a Cosy Family Home

In this edition of homify, we have a look at marvellous home makeover. The house went from neglected and dilapidated to fascinating, functional and inviting. The home that was once inhabitable is now a charming and cosy living space for a modern family. The renovation is unbelievable! The home was completely transformed inside out and is now flowing and pleasant from the lovely interior to the new and exciting stylish exterior.
From this image we can see that this home had some colonial qualities that added to the décor style. And while amateur designers would’ve probably just thrown down the whole building and started again with a modern home, the architects saw the potential in the style and restored the character to create a dream home.
It seems as though this old building was magically transformed and is now a cosy and welcoming terrace area. By breaking the walls of this structure and letting the light shine in. The deck and outdoor dining area is a great way to socialise while getting into touch with nature at the same time.
The original building saw very few windows and doors, which creating a very dark interior. However, during the transformation the home saw an enlightening and naturally illuminated makeover that would leave anyone speechless.
The revamp has definitely breathed new life into this old and forgotten structure, the simple colours, modern lines and greenery makes this exterior comfortable, stylish and attractive as well as a great place to socialise and entertain.
This charming kitchen is filled with character and sophisticated style. The décor is a mix of rustic elements with some cosy functionality, making it comfortable and elegant. It’s bright and breezy with natural light and illumination adding personality to the interior.
Here we catch a glimpse of a bright and colourful interior that has an eclectic style that is simple yet charming. The room is fit for an office as it promotes creativity and concentration with its fantastic features and sun drenched interior. Before and After: The Fascinating Summer House Transformation will inspire you!