Gardening: easy ways to improve your garden in one weekend

Today on homify 360°, we give those lovely interior rooms a break and focus a bit on the magic that a gardening company, Green Soul, located in Lisbon, Portugal, accomplishes on a daily basis.
As we all know, a well-laid out garden is just as important as, say, a functional kitchen or a stylish bedroom. Why? Because it forms part of your home’s image. Whether it’s the front lawn or the back garden, a beautiful space filled with greens and accessories is meant to complement your home’s exterior facade.
Therefore, think of your house as a book, and the garden as its cover.
Let’s take a look at some of the beauty that Green Soul has achieved.
Don’t assume that a garden always has to be a flat piece of ground with some roses and a birdbath. See how beautiful this little greenery turns out to be, and it is nothing more than a fresh lawn and some striking plants adorning the wall behind the water feature.
Pure proof that less can indeed be more!
If this wide, open, and lush lawn doesn’t convince you (or the kiddies) to spend more time outdoors, then nothing will. We can already see it now: a braai located underneath one of those big trees; some comfy chairs and loungers placed in the shade for the friends and family members; and children laughing and running around, trying to spend all of their energy.
How gorgeous is this image? A fresh green lawn by the poolside, with a purposely placed rock playing the part of a striking garden feature.
And don’t overlook the multitude of green plants and shrubs in the background, contrasting most effectively with the earthy toned colours of the ground surfaces.
If you want to give that beautiful lawn of yours a break (or don’t want to risk getting your shoes wet after that last rainfall), then stepping stones are a definite must. See here how gorgeously Green Soul has placed rectangular concrete surfaces that lead us inside (and outside), making for a fabulous décor piece that is sure to fit in with any design style.
Office buildings and high-rise tenants aren’t excluded from a little lush beauty. Here we have prime evidence of how the lack of a wide open lawn is no excuse not to enjoy some green freshness.
Might we suggest a rooftop cocktail party at this setting?
Here we take a look at a particular space where some clients requested that Green Soul add some magic to their courtyard, which was nothing more than some ground and a few shrubs.
And after our gardeners did their thing? Well, see for yourself: A stone surface of off-white tones conjuring up a fabulous terrace fit for some outdoor relaxation, plus some added plants and greenery to zhoosh up that garden space ever so slightly. What a difference this renovated garden space makes!