Gardening: easy ways to improve your garden in one weekend

Today on homify 360°, we give those lovely interior rooms a break and focus a bit on the magic that a gardening company, Green Soul, located in Lisbon, Portugal, accomplishes on a daily basis.

As we all know, a well-laid out garden is just as important as, say, a functional kitchen or a stylish bedroom. Why? Because it forms part of your home’s image. Whether it’s the front lawn or the back garden, a beautiful space filled with greens and accessories is meant to complement your home’s exterior facade.

Therefore, think of your house as a book, and the garden as its cover.

Let’s take a look at some of the beauty that Green Soul has achieved.