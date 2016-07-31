The Lovely Home of Stone and Wood

There is nothing we like more at homify than design with a twist!
Today, that's exactly what we are going to see in the form of this very eclectic and stylish Japanese home, designed by architect professionals Komagura.
Designed with minimalist style and functionality in mind, this is a home that enthralls, yet sets the tone for peace and serenity all at the same time.
Let's take a look!
If we look at the home from the exterior, we can see that the designers have gone for a very private and sophisticated facade in a dark, grey wood. This creates a very grand and elegant look and feel.
The house curves around the property, creating a little alcove around the garden.
There are lots of little windows in this space, allowing natural light to filter in throughout. However, there is still enough privacy for the inhabitants.
The facade is enhanced by the gorgeous green bushes and trees, which add a natural form of decor to this space.
If we look at the interior of this home, we can see that wood dominates, creating a very warm and inviting ambiance. Wood is always a great material to use for both the interior and exterior of the home, adding a warm and rustic charm to the space.
The dining room and kitchen are open plan, opening up onto one another. This creates a very interactive interior that is dominated with curves, just like the exterior design.
The design is very simple, rustic and minimalist with a set of benches that circle around what seems like an open fire pit, where pots of stew can be cooked. This is very original, innovative and of course, eco-friendly!
If we look up towards the ceiling, we can see how open the home is, with each level of the house visible from the bottom. The light wooden beams and wooden window and door frames add geometric dimensions to this space, creating that eclectic look and feel. The wood also contrasts beautifully with the white walls.
Natural light also plays a very big role in this home, thanks to the abundance of little windows and large doors throughout. Natural light is mandatory for a modern, chic home, naturally warming it up as well as creating a bright and spacious home.
The kitchen is light and spacious, separated from the living space subtly thanks to a kitchen island. The light wood is homely and softens this space.
You'll notice that there is no clutter or too many items on display in this kitchen. The designers have chosen to utilise the storage space available to them, ensuring that the kitchen takes on a sleek and minimalist look and feel. This is a neat, tidy and stylish way to go. We will look a bit more at this in the next image.
We can also see that the designers have included lots of soft kitchen lighting throughout this space, creating ambiance throughout. It also means that the chef can see what he or she is cooking!
Every good kitchen needs good storage units so that you can store cutlery, crockery and glassware neatly away!
Not only does this leave more room on your counters for preparing feasts, but it also means that your kitchen looks clean and inviting no matter what time of the day it is.
An organised kitchen also makes for an organised chef!
Tip: Opt for glass cabinets, which will allow you to store some of your favourite plates or glasses away, while still keeping them on display.
We have to look at this very genius contraption as well, which connects to the stove pot that we saw in the dining room in one of the first images. This pulley allows for the pot to be pulled up onto the second floor so that the meal can be enjoyed here too.
Have you ever seen something so innovative?
The terrace is shaped like an alcove, moulding into the design of the exterior facade. It features beautiful pieces of wooden furniture, which allow the residents to relax in the shade during beautiful weather.
The floor is made from concrete, which looks very trendy and stylish. It features little black patterns and details, which add beauty and decor to the space.
The black, grey and wood tones all come together in perfect harmony, resulting in a very cosy terrace space.
On the upstairs level, you come across a tiled balcony, which offers panoramic views of the surrounds. There is also a little dipping pool here, allowing residents to cool off in summer.
This is a great tip for any home that features multiple levels. It's a more secluded spot to enjoy the outdoor weather. Installing a little dipping pool or even a jacuzzi can add a luxurious twist to any home.
Tip: Tiles are a great, durable material for outdoor spaces. They also bring a touch of personality and texture to a space.
If we have one last glimpse of this home at night, we can see just how grand and beautiful it is on the hill. The designers have maximised the space available to them, creating a peaceful and stylish home that makes the most of wood and stone.
