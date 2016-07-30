8 beautiful and affordable white bathrooms

There is nothing more appealing than a clean white bathroom that looks as hygienic as it looks stylish.
Bathroom decor is just as important, if not more important, than the interior decor throughout the rest of your home. The bathroom is a functional room, certainly, but it is also a place where you come to regroup. It should feel like a little haven from the rest of the house where you can enjoy a bubble bath or brush your teeth in peace.
A white bathroom can not only introduce serenity and calm into the home, but it can also create a very stylish and sophisticated space.
Today at homify, we are going to look at 8 beautiful, white bathrooms to give you some inspiration and motivation when it comes to creating the ultimate bathroom design.
In this image, we can see how effective white can be in a bathroom. It creates a very clean interior design!
The great thing about white is that you can keep it plain, simple and minimalist. You don't have to introduce any other colours if you don't want to.
Pair a white bathroom with white towels and soaps and you'll have the most stylish and chic spot to apply your make up and floss those teeth.
A white bathroom can be enhanced depending on the materials that you use. Opt for more luxurious looking materials such as granite and marble and you'll transform your bathroom from a plain white room to a lavish spa-like retreat.
In this design, by professionals Live In, we can see just how elegant a white bathroom can be with the right materials.
If your bathroom spills into your bedroom, then opting for all white can separate it from the bedroom very subtly yet effectively.
In this image, we can see how the wooden floors and beige and grey granite walls in the bedroom lead onto a white rug, white bath tub, white curtains and white walls. This makes it very clear where the bathroom starts and where the bedroom ends.
Your bathroom is part of your home and your home is an extension of you, so don't be afraid to add a personal touch to this space.
Hang up photographs or your favourite artwork or place sentimental decor items in this space, which will enhance the white tones. Contrasting with the white background, these items will pack quite a punch!
You can get a little bit creative and have a bit of fun with your white bathroom, like these designers have done here.
Introduce a beautiful pattern into your bathroom in the form of the floor tiles or wall tiles. You can even add a patterned chair or mirror to a plain white bathroom. This will add a bit of charm and a bit of texture to the space, breaking up the white.
Your bathroom can also feature some texture depending on the material that you use for the walls or the floors. A pale white stone with touches of a more warm and earthy colour can create a little cave or haven where you can escape from the world.
If you really want to enhance your white bathroom, add a large mirror into this space. Not only is it a great decor piece as well as an opportunity to visually expand your bathroom so that it looks bigger, but it also enhances the white design by reflecting it back on itself. Beautiful!
One way to open up your white bathroom and make it that much more effective is to include some nature into the design.
Opt for skylights or large windows, which will allow natural light to stream into this space. You can also add some fresh flowers or plants to the bathroom, which will add a subtle touch of colour and decor to the space.
What's more is that these natural elements will leave you feeling that much more refreshed!