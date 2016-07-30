8 beautiful and affordable white bathrooms

There is nothing more appealing than a clean white bathroom that looks as hygienic as it looks stylish.

Bathroom decor is just as important, if not more important, than the interior decor throughout the rest of your home. The bathroom is a functional room, certainly, but it is also a place where you come to regroup. It should feel like a little haven from the rest of the house where you can enjoy a bubble bath or brush your teeth in peace.

A white bathroom can not only introduce serenity and calm into the home, but it can also create a very stylish and sophisticated space.

Today at homify, we are going to look at 8 beautiful, white bathrooms to give you some inspiration and motivation when it comes to creating the ultimate bathroom design.