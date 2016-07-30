Exploring a Serengeti Estate Home

From the outside, we can see how subtle yet stylish this home is. It's not the biggest house on the block nor is it the most ostentatious, but it's still incredibly sophisticated!

The designers have paired a wooden facade with neutral plastered walls as well as a large stone driveway. This creates a very warm, inviting and earthy look and feel. The garages can store up to four vehicles, which allows this home to be used by all of the family members and friends, while their cars can be stored safely away. (Have a look at these garage designs for modern homes.)

The space available to the designers has been played with where we can see different volumes, shapes and dimensions emerging. We can also see that this home is private from the outside. We would never know that inside we will find two guest bedrooms, a courtyard, a swimming pool, a living room, a dining room and an open plan kitchen!

Don't you love the touch of red in the facade, which adds a little bit of personality and life to the exterior?