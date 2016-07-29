​7 Stunning Kitchens That Are Proudly South African

The hub of the home; the heart of the house; the culinary zone. The kitchen has many names, all of them thought up as affectionate nicknames for that special and very important room in any house.

Yes, important, but not only because the kitchen is where we cook food for sustenance, for the kitchen also doubles as a relaxation space (like the living room), a work area (whether it’s for cooking, doing taxes, or helping the kiddies with homework), and also a socialising space.

So, to celebrate this glorious area, let’s take a look at 7 kitchens that not only flaunt style, elegance and functionality, but are also proudly local creations.