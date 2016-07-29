​7 Stunning Kitchens That Are Proudly South African

The hub of the home; the heart of the house; the culinary zone. The kitchen has many names, all of them thought up as affectionate nicknames for that special and very important room in any house.
Yes, important, but not only because the kitchen is where we cook food for sustenance, for the kitchen also doubles as a relaxation space (like the living room), a work area (whether it’s for cooking, doing taxes, or helping the kiddies with homework), and also a socialising space.
So, to celebrate this glorious area, let’s take a look at 7 kitchens that not only flaunt style, elegance and functionality, but are also proudly local creations.
We kick off our list with a space that combines various styles in one setting, which is why we refer to this look as ‘eclectic’. Chocolate brown marble, beige floor tiles, crystal chandelier, warm timber surfaces – and all of these decked out in a friendly glow of natural lighting seeping in through those glorious glass doors.
A dusty toned timber becomes the eye-catching attraction in this modern kitchen, adorning not only the elongated island, but also the accompanying stools.
And how wonderful does this tranquil tone offset with those dramatic hues of the dark cabinetry and ceiling fixtures?
Don’t associate brick with exterior surfaces only; that raw and natural pattern of an exposed brick wall can do wonders for interior surfaces, as beautifully demonstrated by that L-shaped peninsula above.
Add to that a sleek and stunning helping of lighting elements, as well as an elegant hardwood flooring space, and we see no reason why anyone would ever want to leave this kitchen!
All of the exquisite little details that make up this kitchen (timber island, oversized floor tiles, a multitude of storage compartments) have transformed it into a very elegant (yet ultra charming) culinary space that looks like it belongs on a spacious South African farm.
All that’s needed now is the tantalising scent of freshly baked rusks straight from the oven, paired with a cup of rooibos tea!
South Africans are much more than just braai crazy; given the right space and tools (and talent, of course) we can whip up five-star dishes with the best of them – and this sleek modern kitchen space (with its gleaming floors, ample countertop surfaces, and chic stainless steel appliances) seem ripe and ready to help us conjure up some mouth-watering delicacies.
We understand that the kitchen is, first and foremost, a work zone; yet it would feel like a cardinal sin to spill even a drop of anything in this gleaming and graceful space.
A decadent combination of off-whites, sophisticated glass panes, and a touch of dramatic grey-blue tones transform this heart of the home into a fabulous socialising hot spot.
Forget the tea – a glass of chardonnay is what we’ll take in here.
Neutral tones are your friend if you want that room to have a clean and tranquil vibe, as well as make it look more visually spacious. However, an added bonus to neutral colours is that any additional tone (such as this hot-red peninsula doubling up as a dining table) will look dramatically eye-catching.
