Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Clever Tips for Your Small Space

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Here on homify, we are so much more than just pretty pictures of breathtaking architectural structures – we are about helping you up your style and space, resulting in a more elegant and user-friendly lifestyle for you and your family.

That is why we take a glimpse at a recently renovated apartment (located in Manhattan, New York) that went from small and cluttered to spacious and stylish – and no, no dark magic was used, it was all the result of some clever architects and creative thinking which, of course, you can also achieve in your tiny space back home.

Let’s see how!

Saving on storage

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

As necessity is the mother of invention, our architects came up with clever ideas to help save up space wherever possible. Take, for example, the ingenious solution of turning the space underneath the staircase into a storage area. Multiple drawers and cabinet doors magically transform this so-often-unused area into various storage areas, immediately cutting the clutter in half.

Will this be possible at your place back home?

Using vertical space

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern living room
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

One of the major ideas when it comes to adding more space in a house is the inclusion of a loft area – which, fortunately, this apartment already had. Ingenious idea, making use of wasted air/horizontal space to add some much-needed room

Of course this is only possible should you have the relevant ceiling height (and budget) available. But if you do, then there’s no telling what stylish changes are possible!

Free-flowing legroom

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Seeing as this apartment is a bit on the small side, the wise decision was made not to include any more walls. Thus, an open-plan layout is what our architects opted for, resulting in the kitchen and living room seamlessly flowing into one another.

Less is more

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Creativity was definitely the order of the day when it came to changing the kitchen, but the keyword here is dedication: dedication to keeping that kitchen clean, open, and clutter-free.

As we can see here, the furniture and décor style of the culinary space takes a minimalist approach, with only a handful of features taking up precious space.

Sweet dreams on top

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern style bedroom
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

And just what does that loft area look like? Well, as we can see here, it is the master bedroom suite, flaunting the same less-is-more layout of the kitchen downstairs. 

Only the most necessary elements were included here (with the bed being the prime space-taker, of course), resulting in a clean and tranquil layout – as it should be! 

A second row of steps leads up to a balcony outside – and yes, this one also has built-in storage compartments.

Cityscape views

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern style bedroom
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

But we just couldn’t depart without having at least a glimpse of the view that the balcony gets to enjoy on a daily basis. Thus, feast your eyes on that sublime cityscape which, thanks to the generous windows, becomes part of the bedroom décor, almost turning into some sort of lively wall art above the bed. 

Now this is how living large in a small space is supposed to be done! 

Take a look at our tips for: Creative Small Space Decor.

The Home of Simplicity
Which of the above space-saving ideas will you be trying out at home? Share with us in our comments space below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks