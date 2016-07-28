Clever Tips for Your Small Space

Here on homify, we are so much more than just pretty pictures of breathtaking architectural structures – we are about helping you up your style and space, resulting in a more elegant and user-friendly lifestyle for you and your family.

That is why we take a glimpse at a recently renovated apartment (located in Manhattan, New York) that went from small and cluttered to spacious and stylish – and no, no dark magic was used, it was all the result of some clever architects and creative thinking which, of course, you can also achieve in your tiny space back home.

Let’s see how!