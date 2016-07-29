Ideas to Expand a Little Home

This design by professionals Mundo Garden is the ideal way to expand the living space of a home, whether you want to create a studio, a study or a full-on home office.

This can be done without the hassle or costs involved of building a permanent structure!

In this image, we can see the charming new environment that has been attaching to an existing wall in the house, which has been mounted on a concrete foundation and fastened with metal. It is created with recycled wood and varnished so that it is durable. The large windows and sliding door allow for natural light to stream into this space, while the metal roof serves as a natural insulator.

Don't you think this adds a very rustic and trendy touch to the home? And it's functional too!