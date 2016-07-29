Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideas to Expand a Little Home

Leigh Leigh
JARDÍN DE INVIERNO / LIVING EXTERIOR, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden minimalist conservatory
Sometimes, when we start a family or decide to adopt pets, our homes just become too small and it is necessary to enlarge it. This involves spending a lot of money and having to deal with bricklayers, cement, sand, dust and noise.

But you don't always have to go to so much trouble or break the bank! Here are some ideas to enlarge your house without spending too much. All you need to do is consult the below homify ideabook.

Glass walls

Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern conservatory
A simple and quick way to expand a house is by installing glass sliding doors that open with an aluminum frame.

The large windows allow the residents to feel like they are outdoors, even in the cold season. It also allows the sunshine to filter into the home, giving warmth to the atmosphere.

Winter garden or outdoor living space

JARDÍN DE INVIERNO / LIVING EXTERIOR, Mundo Garden Mundo Garden minimalist conservatory
This design by professionals Mundo Garden is the ideal way to expand the living space of a home, whether you want to create a studio, a study or a full-on home office.

This can be done without the hassle or costs involved of building a permanent structure!

In this image, we can see the charming new environment that has been attaching to an existing wall in the house, which has been mounted on a concrete foundation and fastened with metal. It is created with recycled wood and varnished so that it is durable. The large windows and sliding door allow for natural light to stream into this space, while the metal roof serves as a natural insulator.

Don't you think this adds a very rustic and trendy touch to the home? And it's functional too!

Harnessing the double hieght

lucía, osb arquitectos osb arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
A home with double height or high ceilings allows you to add an extra room. You just need to have a ladder, like in this image, made with an iron frame and wooden steps. 

When you reach the top, you simply need to have a wooden plank as the floor, which is mounted to ceiling beams. This functions as a new environment that can be used as a study or a bedroom.

Concrete patio

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
To extend your living space, take advantage of a patio or a terrace by installing concrete slats. Not only is this material very economical, but it can be installed very easily and is virtually maintenance free. 

It can be applied as a coating, for both the floor and the wall, creating a new space that can be enjoyed outdoors.

Also have a look at these: 6 easy steps to the perfect terrace.

Ceramics and glass

Valentino Esterni: strutture ed arredo per esterni, Arredo urbano service srl Arredo urbano service srl Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Simple and inexpensive materials can be ideal when it comes to home expansion. In this image, we can see how this room is made up of ceramic tiled floors, large windows with an aluminum frame, perimetre walls made from slats of pine wood and a zinc cover. 

What more do you need?

An unexpected solution

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
When we need extra space in the house, even if it's just for storage, a great solution can be to opt for a garden shed

A garden shed like this one is made from high strength plastic with galvanized iron fittings. There are also models that incorporate translucent sheets on some areas of the roof, which allows natural light to filter into this space. This can be used for storage or for a study or bedroom. It can also be a place where you go to meditate, do yoga or craft work.

Timber for everyone

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
This nice wooden house may be the one proposal that is missing when it comes to expanding your house. It does not require wet work, cement, sand or dust and can be put together in a couple of days. The only requirement is the varnishing or sealing of the wood. This will ensure that it doesn't get infested by any bugs or insects and that it is fire resistant and protected thermally.

If you like this ideabook, you'll love these: 6 stylish ideas for a small home.

Do you have any tips to add?

