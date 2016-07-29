The Stunning Renovation of a Family Home

The new kitchen is another story! What we see in this picture is a modern space that is sophisticated and packed with the latest technology.

The flooring has been replaced with tiles, contrasting with the warm parquet found throughout the rest of the living space. The tiles are more practical for the kitchen and are easy to clean.

The kitchen island is functional, adding an extra storage space and preparation area for cooking, while also subtly separating the kitchen from the dining room.

The stove is also very advanced and doesn't require gas or open flame, which makes it much safer for the whole family. The steel extractor fan above the stove adds a very sleek touch to this space.

There are plenty of cupboards and drawers to keep all other crockery and cutlery stored neatly out of sight. Have a look at these: 6 smart kitchen storage solutions.