The Stunning Renovation of a Family Home

Today, we will take you on an adventure to discover how a 1930's home was completely transformed thanks to a team of expert professionals.
Agence Adi-Home took on this project, transforming 320 square metres of chaos into a beautiful, modern house that is not only sophisticated but also features all of the latest technologies.
The architects have also improved the sustainability and energy efficiency of this home, making the most of insulation and implementing other eco-friendly measures. The style of the interior has also been completely renovated.
Are you curious?
This is what the kitchen looked like before the renovation. Can you see what a terrible state it was in? Everything had to be renovated including the facilities, the finishes, the windows… not to mention the lights!
The new kitchen is another story! What we see in this picture is a modern space that is sophisticated and packed with the latest technology.
The flooring has been replaced with tiles, contrasting with the warm parquet found throughout the rest of the living space. The tiles are more practical for the kitchen and are easy to clean.
The kitchen island is functional, adding an extra storage space and preparation area for cooking, while also subtly separating the kitchen from the dining room.
The stove is also very advanced and doesn't require gas or open flame, which makes it much safer for the whole family. The steel extractor fan above the stove adds a very sleek touch to this space.
The colours chosen for this space are very appropriate. The light wood of the floor mixes with the different textures and tones in this space, giving warmth to a space that is meant to be the heart of the home.
The grey used throughout for the kitchen cupboards along with the metal handles adds a modern and elegant touch, on the other hand.
Now the living area is a single, continuous space—a key feature of a modern home. We love how the designers have used patio furniture for the dining space, which is brightened by the colourful cushions.
The wall that houses the library is grey, just like the kitchen furnishings. In this way, the sense of unity of the various spaces is strengthened.
The living room is an extremely warm and welcoming space, where red prevails along with yellow. Here we can see some ethnic details that have subtly been introduced into the home, such as in the form of the cushions.
The living room lighting enhances the red in this room, but the natural light is also very effective in this space!
This is one of the bathrooms in the house, before the renovation. The furniture and features evidently need to be replaced, while the colours are very heavy and outdated.
The window is a wonderful feature in this room, adding natural light and ventilation in this space.
The bathroom after the renovation is almost unrecognisable! The new colour is very sophisticated and now there's finally a shower stall in this space.
The bathroom features are also suspended above the floor—a small detail that dramatically improves the aesthetics and the sense of hygiene.
The other bathroom is similar to the first one that we saw, but is covered in black tiles—a very heavy and dark colour! The pipes are also exposed, making this bathroom look very rickety and old.
The black tiles have been partially removed, to make room for ivory colours. This adds a sense of brightness to the space, improving it dramatically. Finally, there is also a beautiful, luxurious and modern bath.
