10 fabulous black and white kitchens

There is nothing more classic, chic and sophisticated than a black and white kitchen.
In fact a black and white kitchen can set the tone for the rest of the home, adding edge and trend to the overall interior design. Black and white are simple colors, yet they are striking and complementary. Together, they pack quite a punch.
Today, we are going to see a variety of black and white kitchens. These will inspire you and give you some creative ideas when it comes to your own kitchen!
If you find black and white a bit too overwhelming to use on its own, add some neutral tones and shades. Opt for pale wooden floors or wooden pieces of furniture, which will add warmth and charm to the kitchen. You want this space to be cosy and inviting!
In this first design, by architect professionals Ding Dong, we can see how beautifully white marble floors work with black cupboards, counters and walls in a kitchen. Doesn't this look like the most elegant kitchen you've ever seen?
This design is further enhanced by the white pictures we can see on the far wall, which add a geometric dimension to this space along with the orb lighting that hangs from the ceiling.
If you really want to enhance the black and white contrast in the kitchen, opt for mirrors!
In this design, we can see how mirrored tiles not only visually expand the kitchen, but they also reflect the black and white back on itself so that it truly packs a punch.
If you don't want to go for something as dramatic as mirrored tiles, opt for glass lighting or mirrored lampshades.
You don't simply have to go for solid black and white. Add some patterns to your kitchen for texture and charm!
This can be in the form of patterned flooring or detailed: Kitchen cabinets and shelves.
A white, minimalist kitchen is always a fabulous option, adding a very classic and sophisticated look to your home. Why not add a touch of black?
In this design, we can see how sleek the kitchen looks with some subtle touches of black here and there.
Also have a look at these: 10 all white kitchens!
Add an industrial look and feel to your kitchen by enhancing certain elements with the use of black and white.
In this image, we can see how the black ceiling beams and black wrought-iron staircase are enhanced by the use of white throughout the rest of the kitchen. If you're renovating your home, make sure to use as much of the original features of the home as possible, such as the raw brick wall or ceiling beams.
Have a look at this house for inspiration: Modern meets industrial chic.
There is no need to create a kitchen that is too crowded or cluttered. Take a leaf out of this designer's page!
Make the most of the kitchen cupboards and shelves for storage, packing anything that doesn't need to be on display neatly away. The result is a very slick and tidy kitchen that is as functional as it is visually appealing.
Kitchen islands are modern and functional, adding a great design element to the space as well as an extra surface for preparing food. A kitchen island also usually provides more storage space as well as a more casual area to eat breakfast or share a cup of tea.
By using black or white for your kitchen island, you can visually enhance it, creating a very stylish and trendy space!
Silver appliances and lighting or lamps can be the final touch when it comes to a sleek and modern kitchen. In this image, we can see how the silver lamp that hangs from the ceiling is the cherry on top of a very stylish space. It makes it seem like you have the latest in smart technology too!
For best results when it comes to a black and white kitchen, opt for an open plan design where your kitchen flows into the other rooms of the house. If you decide to go for black and white throughout your living space, even better!
This will create an interactive and social space as well as make the kitchen seem that much bigger.