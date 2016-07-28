A Large but Cosy Home

Whether it’s a garden cottage or 10-room mansion, homify 360° is all about fantastic architectural beauty. Although today’s discovery is a little bit larger than what we usually focus on, it still flaunts a striking vision that one cannot overlook.

This hotel meets home, located in sunny Spain, presents a raw look of exposed stone and fabulous wooden details. As anybody who is a fan of the rustic style will agree, wood always makes a grand impression. Known for being a strong, flexible, and very adaptable material, wood also has the added characteristics of being environmentally friendly, recyclable, and a well-known thermal insulator – no wonder it’s regarded as one of the most popular construction materials, and not just for the rustic designs.