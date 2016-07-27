​The City Home That’s Smart About Space

Space, it would seem, is on the endangered species list. Everywhere we turn, more ideas pop up on how to save on space, fight the clutter, and gain some more legroom – and this is great, seeing as how space is on the endangered species list!

But today’s highlight here on homify 360°, a city apartment, doesn’t have anything to be concerned about, as it takes appropriate measures to include storage areas and an overall clean layout. Plus, it doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting a modern style and some aesthetically pleasing touches perfect for the lover of contemporary beauty.

Shall we see how it achieves this, and maybe gain some stylish inspiration as well?