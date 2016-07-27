​The City Home That’s Smart About Space

Space, it would seem, is on the endangered species list. Everywhere we turn, more ideas pop up on how to save on space, fight the clutter, and gain some more legroom – and this is great, seeing as how space is on the endangered species list!
But today’s highlight here on homify 360°, a city apartment, doesn’t have anything to be concerned about, as it takes appropriate measures to include storage areas and an overall clean layout. Plus, it doesn’t hold back when it comes to flaunting a modern style and some aesthetically pleasing touches perfect for the lover of contemporary beauty.
Shall we see how it achieves this, and maybe gain some stylish inspiration as well?
We kick off with the open-plan living room, which shares its space with a modest little dining corner. Neutral colours abound here, making the layout most clean and calm, yet ultra stylish – but what else can you get when mixing such graceful whites, beiges and charcoals?
Wood plays a major part here, adorning not only the flooring space, but also select areas such as the door and frame.
We locate one of the bedrooms and are immediately greeted by bursts of cheerful tones: sunflower yellow, denim blue, and tangerine orange.
The furniture has been designed with functionality in mind, seeing that the bed cleverly provides storage compartments and a few floating shelves to help save up on some legroom.
And how striking is that contrast between the geometrically patterned rug and plush beanbag?
We locate another room, and it goes without saying that this space would fit a teenager most perfectly. A colour scheme that flaunts a mixture between bright reds and navy blues offer just the right amount of vivacity without going overboard. And more than ample storage/display space has been ensured thanks to the bookcase, cupboards, and built-in storage compartments.
Whether it’s a social get-together between friends or a family meal, this dining corner is just perfection. Dark wood ensures a stylish touch, as well as a striking contrast with the surrounding whites and beiges.
This space may be a bit on the narrow side, yet it can comfortably seat 6 individuals without resorting to a cluttered state.
Our favourite feature here? That ceiling fixture, resembling spring petals that fantastically come to life at the flick of a switch.
The entrance to the apartment is a wonderful combination of warmth and freshness, with crisp whites and caramel browns ruling the colour palette. And thanks to the inclusion of only the most basic elements (a slim console table, wall mirror, and two décor pieces), this entrance area ensures a clutter-free welcome zone for the visitors.
We conclude our tour with a quick glance at the balcony, which has also taken a very limited approach to furniture and décor – smart choice, as this allows it to be more functional for multiple individuals.
A smart side table offers up both storage space and an appealing dose of colour, while a timber planter ensures some fresh greens for those of us who need a bit of greenery in our city-bound dwellings.
