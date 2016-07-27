​The Townhouse With a Cosy Feel

You know what they say: a change is as good as a holiday. Well, sometimes that change can be as fantastic as an all-expenses-paid overseas trip to the location of your choice!
We are referring to when an old, ruined building gets a sleek and stylish makeover. That is exactly what happened to today’s discovery here on homify 360°—at least, as soon as some creative and dedicated designer architects seized control of the project.
What was once abandoned has now become amazing. What was filthy is now fabulous. And what used to be deserted was transformed into dazzling.
Let’s take a look…
As we said, old and ruined. The townhouse boasts a very stylish build with two floors, charming curved roof shingles, and a very spacious terrace. However, time seems to have taken its toll here, with dirt, grime, and an overall neglected look taking control.
Ready for the new and modern makeover reveal?
Simply fantastic! Our designers decided to let in much more light and opted to include glass doors and windows to the facade. A sleek new style was also added to the renovation, with modern surfaces and neutral tones looking wonderfully welcome here.
And take a look at that new flooring surface of the terrace: grey tiles lending a very elegant look, completed by a touch of charcoal-toned furniture to up those relaxation levels.
Shall we see what transpired on the inside?
How fantastic is that generous dose of natural light, streaming indoors thanks to the huge glass panes?
The open balcony of the original structure has now been turned into a loft area, noted by the sleek railings at the top. Access, of course, is granted via a stunning modern staircase which seems to float upwards,
In addition to this, part of the old terrace was incorporated into the new internal space, efficiently expanding the interior living spaces.
The new colours are predominantly neutral for a number of reasons: it makes the space look more open and airy; it contrasts beautifully with the adjoining greens of the exterior garden; and it makes any additional tones, like that touch of candy red, stand out most superbly.
The visual spaciousness of the interiors is not only because of the open-plan design; that high ceiling most definitely has something to do with it!
Here we get to see the kitchen (complete with wall-mounted TV) and dining room share a floor area, looking most stylish and sleek thanks to the colour tones and minimalist approach to décor – but then again, any space that flaunts ceiling lights resembling oversized champagne flutes immediately gets our stamp of stylish approval!
Question: what do you get when you insert a skylight in-between two floors? Answer: this! Thanks to this imaginative touch, the loft space gets a stunning view to the floors below – and don’t worry, that glass is thick enough to withstand enough weight, making it most safe.
The designers who were in charge of this renovation didn’t forget about the more private areas of the house. Here we see what the new bathroom looks like – a most sophisticated space to answer nature’s calls.
Grey tile makes another welcome appearance here, adorning both the floor and wall (albeit in two different hues). This contrasts most effectively with the dusty coloured timber of the vanity, while a generously sized mirror beautifully enhances the space and brightness of the room.