Tips and tricks for your windows and glass!

One of the main features of windows and doors is represented by the transparency of glass. A characteristic of the material, which does require some maintenance, is simply and easily kept in check by a periodic cleaning. In addition to being periodic, however, the cleaning must also be effective. In this ideabook we'll see how it is possible to clean glass in a practical, fast and effective manner.

You will see results immediately. If you thought you had clean windows before, you'll be amazed after a good cleaning how much brightness you had given up. This applies not only to the glazing of doors and windows of terraces and balconies, but also to the panels of the shower, as well as for the mirrors, photographs and picture frames. Our advice will be valid for any and all of these types of glass. Follow our lead!