Tips and tricks for your windows and glass!

One of the main features of windows and doors is represented by the transparency of glass. A characteristic of the material, which does require some maintenance, is simply and easily kept in check by a periodic cleaning. In addition to being periodic, however, the cleaning must also be effective. In this ideabook  we'll see how it is possible to clean glass in a practical, fast and effective manner.

You will see results immediately. If you thought you had clean windows before, you'll be amazed after a good cleaning how much brightness you had given up. This applies not only to the glazing of doors and windows of terraces and balconies, but also to the panels of the shower, as well as for the mirrors, photographs and picture frames. Our advice will be valid for any and all of these types of glass. Follow our lead!

Perfecting cleaning in 3 easy steps

To obtain sparkling glass takes very little. Just follow these three simple steps that we will instruct you with. Believe it. Or rather, try it!

The first and fundamental step to start with, is to remove all the dust accumulated by the doors and windows. The cleaning glass, frames, seals and hinges, made with a brush or a slight brush should suffice. Or, if you prefer, you can use a small portable vacuum cleaner. 

After this, you can switch to a sponge or damp cloth with a mixture of vinegar and water, or if you prefer, a mild detergent mixed with alcohol, which is used to disinfect. Finally, you better brush up on the surfaces with a dry cloth, so as to leave them shiny and bright.

To clean, apply the law of gravity

To remove dust and clean the windows, we will use the liquid products. This means that it will be better cleaned from top to bottom, so to avoid letting residues fall on the already cleaned parts. It is a very simple rule of logic. 

The same is true if we consider how the hand cleans—right or the left. What matters is to always follow the same direction, so as not to drag the dirt on the surface of the glass. Another tip, granted an overlooked one, is to clean glass on cloudy days. The reason for this is that on a sunny day, the surfaces may dry too quickly, thus leaving residues. It will be good to leave enough time for the cleaning liquid to act in-depth, so that the glass is not dry when you pass the rag (preferably cotton) over, followed by a cloth-paper, which is used to collect all the impurities, leaving the glass clean and brilliant.

Vinegar magic

In all the ideabooks here on homify which speak of the best homemade and economic methods for cleaning objects and appliances, you will find a reference to vinegar. It is a natural product with incredible cleaning ability. So, if you don't have any cleaning products for glass at home, you need not worry. 

Mix a glass of warm water and add a tablespoon of white vinegar. If you pour the mixture into a spray bottle with cap, you can use the compound for all your windows, both inside and outside, as well as for the frames and glass table tops or shelves.

For more extreme cases—hot water

Conventional wisdom tells us about the power of hot water. How many times have we heard that something does not come off, except with the boiling water? Even industrial cleaning systems use this simple secret: using pressure and heated water to remove dirt.

So, in case you're moving into a house that is new and full of glass like this beautiful model we see here, or whether it's an apartment to be cleaned and restored, or if you simply do not have time, you can always opt for hot water and our beloved vinegar. If desired you can also add, perhaps, a spoon of liquid ammonia for a more thorough cleaning. 

You can use specialised products for cleaning glass, mixing them with hot water, which will multiply the effectiveness of its cleaning power.

A summary of things to do

At this point, you have already realised that cleaning glass is actually quite simple. The key is to ensure a regular cleaning, but once a month will be more than enough. As stated, it takes very little. A slight brush to remove dust, a spray of cleaning liquid, and a cotton cloth (but even an old t-shirt will be fine!). These few elements are really enough. 

The only problem could arise with cleaning very high windows. However, even this case can be solved with a bit of practicality and ingenuity. On a broomstick, in fact, we can apply a cloth moistened in the cleaning liquid.  

After cleaning the glass in depth, it will suffice to replace it with a dry cloth. Finally, there is a very appropriate material used to shine these surfaces, and that is newspaper! Could it be any simpler?! Try to wrap the rag with yesterday's newspaper and you will see how your windows shine.

What to avoid

To clean glass effectively, it will be good to use proper resources. Any kind of a cotton garment can be recycled and become a rag to clean the windows. The only rule is to not use hard or rough fabrics, which can scratch and ruin the glass. This can also happen when dust is not removed completely, and thus rubbing the surfaces with debris.

We also pointed out that the main trick for optimal cleaning is regularity. Once a month will do, although when it comes to the surfaces of glass in the bathroom, which is subject to the continuous effects of condensation, it will be good not to wait that long. In the bathroom, then, it will be better to dry wet parts very often, then dry them carefully. In addition, for example, you may want to do a thorough cleaning at least once a week of the bath and shower surfaces.

Did this ideabook get you on a cleaning buzz? Well, take a look at: 7 things in your home you are cleaning wrong!

Did you find these tips helpful? Share your own tips with the homify community in the comments!

