9 Dream bathrooms perfect for your home

Looking for ideas to develop or renovate your bathroom? Searching for small details or inspirations to enhance this magical place of your home? Then we have good news for you! We selected nine unforgettable bathrooms, full of good taste, glamour, subtlety and charming details. One can simply take the best of each to copy and take to your bathroom, that one special place back home which can never be forgotten.
We invite you to stay with us, you just need a few minutes to discover the bathrooms of the fantastic homify professionals. Come follow this guided tour and discover small paradises, of peace and successful decoration.
It's the small details like these that make the difference. The addition of candles as a permanent feature on the bathtub will make the next luxurious soak only a light away. Romantic and relaxing is the effect which candles bring about in a bathroom. Of course, the plants also bring a more exotic side to this place. In this case, the plants go through from the window, but is also seen in two vessels gently placed on top of the two sinks. Small ideas like these make all the difference, so it is a good idea to copy them!
Ah… that bubble bath which is always so desired. We say we'll have one tomorrow, but then we defer it to the weekend. Why wait? Once you have a little time to spare, jump in your bath and enjoy a good soak. Our bathroom brings us a peace and tranquillity that we do not get in any other home division. That moment is only ours! Don't leave for tomorrow what you can do today, right?
In this immaculate white bathroom, with its wooden floor and its oval tub, it would be perfect! We're already imagining a soak in here!
Wow! this looks like a movie set, but comes to us from our homify professionals—the best without a doubt. This bathroom was designed by architects Egemen Donmez, who bet on simplicity, but without leaving anything to chance.
We can see an oval, white bath, placed on a black surface to protect the wooden floor, in front of a huge window to enjoy a superb view. At the side there is a simple white curtain, for moments of privacy. Finally, a fireplace, placed on a wall of black tiles, creating an idyllic setting.
A white bathroom is always a safe bet. They are sure not to tire quickly, to have a space that seems larger and more light, and denotes a clean area. Moreover, the contrast of the timber that is present here in some elements, creates a variety and volume. This is an easy suggestion to implement to give character to this room.
In this example, the stone wall between the bath and the window looks like an unwanted division. It is, rather, an ideal solution for those who have a tub in front of the window, and also wants a place with enough charm and elegance. The wall makes for a beautiful decoration, as do each pot plant, which are always good additions, and connect the outside to the inside.
Finally, we are not indifferent to this wooden section that serves as a bank and/or support table to land brushes or magazines to enjoy your time in the tub!
For a zen bathroom and an amazing shower, there is nothing better than a superb view, like that of our garden. Before designing your bathroom, keep this detail in mind in order to enjoy a beautiful panorama whilst taking your bath. The window frames the bathroom so that it seems like a picture. All you need is to insert a filter, such as a lightweight and transparent curtain so that no one from the outside see in.
Since minimalism is so pleasing to many of our readers, here is a suggestion for them. All very simple, white, straight lines, which govern only the essentials and nothing more. What most aroused our attention was the spatial arrangement—so light and unobtrusive. The decorations are also simplistic and stylish: A table, some stacked books, and chair with white rose lining this space.
Here we have a bathroom solution quite in vogue in the world of decoration, which is to choose to put a bathroom in your room. Instead of such a suite, dividing on part into two sections, here we have two in one. Very romantic and charming, this example lets our eyes go wide. Again, white predominates and nature penetrates into the division because of the huge windows.
This is a place that exudes intimacy and glamour. It could be yours! Just copy this very satisfying model, or take a look at more seductively romantic options here on homify!
Finally, we chose this Portuguese example of Nutmeg Interiors, which kept simplicity coupled with contemporary features. Sobriety and a tone of sweetness fit perfectly to this place of greater privacy and rest. The details of the mat, frame and plant should be noted, which bring greater warmth and character to this bathroom.
Now all you're left with is to ponder on these bathroom ideas, designing the best one according to your interior, giving a breath of fresh air to this place that is so special.