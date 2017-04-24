Home improvement: How to renovate a kitchen: Tips and examples

After many years, the time often comes to give your kitchen an update due to its faded appearance, or maybe you need to change it because it has become too for a growing family, or change could be imminent simple because some furniture or features were damaged.

Below we show some examples of remodelled kitchen with many tips to follow if you decide to change your appearance:

1. Optimize space, since the functioning of your kitchen will depend on the management of space, light, and working plans.

2. Choose appropriate furniture. This relates to style but above all to dimensions, in order to avoid disappointments upon installation.

3. Be sure of the style you want, because once mounted, the kitchen will not be changed.

4. Consider the type of flooring and wall cladding. Keep in mind the humidity of the space, and ensure proper ventilation. There are several types of coatings, both for floors and for walls on the market these days. Choose the one most suitable for you, considering convenience and maintenance.

When you have covered all these considerations, look at your kitchen with a different eye, targeted for change. Let's begin!