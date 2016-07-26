​Before and After: The Simple but Stunning Home

We’re off to Kanagawa, a coastal prefecture just south of Tokyo, which is where today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify lies in wait for us.

The home? A bare and neglected apartment that hadn’t seen a touch of style in quite some time, yet had ample space just waiting for some TLC.

The inspiration? The cheerful spirit of Kanagawa and its surrounding areas, as well as the architectural look of Japan.

The style? A mix of both contemporary and traditional designs, with some charming touches added to the mix, as well as a generous dose of light and natural colours to calm the mind and relax the soul – perfect for meditation.

Let’s take a look!