The Warm and Affordable Family Home

From the exterior, this dreamy modern home has an enchanted fairytale cottage appeal. It’s elegant, practical and luxurious from every angle, while exuding quality and sophisticated style too. A beautiful home such as this will be an amazing sight to see and we cannot wait to begin our exploration.
This classic cottage is surrounded by nature and is situated on the outskirts of the national park, surrounded by meadows, pine forest and never-ending greenery. The architects have ensured that this home remains perfectly balanced, being comfortable and stylish while maintaining privacy too.
This one-storey home is simple, sleek and contemporary. The monochrome design is pleasant and appealing, making this home the perfect contrast of colour. The façade is light, bright and harmonious with large windows and many entrances situated around the house.
The interior of this home is bright, elegant and inviting. The colour palette however seems to be contrasting the greenery surrounding the home, with the interior designers of this living room opting for blue décor. This stunning spaced is bathed in natural light throughout the day, while neutral colours such as grey adding a cosy atmosphere.
The open plan living situation of this dining room and living room space is elegant, sophisticated and stylish. The interior décor creates a comfortable and inviting space that is filled with rich and elegant tones of silver, white and blue. The colonial style furniture and accessories is attractive and eye-catching too. Chic and simple has never been so fascinating.
The bright and brilliant kitchen is decorated in simple, minimalist furniture with some perfectly placed plants to highlight the greenery. The windows allow the space to be drenched in natural sunlight throughout the day, adding to the warmth of the interior. The kitchen has been perfectly planned in every way, with clever storage and a comfortable eating area included into the design.
This bedroom exudes elegant style, sophistication and beauty in all aspects. It is dominated by grey and pale blue with white curtains for added brightness and soft textiles. The soft floors add a comfortable and cosy style to the interior, while the bed will be nothing less than relaxing in this tranquil and serene environment.
The white walls of this bathroom revives a retro style of unusual wavy patterned tiles that create the illusion of a sea wave. The blue furniture enhance the fresh look of this bathroom, taking that marine inspired idea to the next level.
The arches of this terrace definitely shows an old-fashioned approach to style, allowing this outdoor seating area to be bathed in sunlight throughout the day, while also being a comfortable place to relax and unwind enjoying the natural surroundings with some great company.