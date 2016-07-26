7 Bathrooms Perfect for South African Homes

South African homes are nothing short of fabulous. There are so many possibilities for styles, terrain, breathtaking views and even functional, practical and clever decor ideas that can make a home look amazing from outside to within. However, when choosing style ideas for a bathroom, homemakers have a variety of options to consider, from the bright and illuminated to the sleek and stylish and even the modern minimalist bathroom design for those that would like to remain ahead of the curve. In this Ideabook, we analyse 7 possible styles for the South African home bathroom. So let's take a look!
One of the easiest ways to keep your bathroom trendy and stylish for years to come is to opt for a neutral decor. This means considering all possibilities from classic hues to some plant life and even soft and soothing lighting.
A gorgeous and eye-catching bathroom such as this might be the first choice for those who enjoy chic style and opulence. There is something unbelievably dreamy about the bright and brilliant lighting, the glossy glass accessories and furnishings and the all-white interior. How about that chandelier? Isn't it just sensational?
A mosaic detailed bathroom such as this could be just the decor solution you've being looking for, especially your shower decor needs a spruce up. Mosaic tiles are relatively affordable and easy to apply and will definitely add some attractive style to your bathroom, while also being a decor favourite for interior designers.
A large bathroom with all the amenities is the best place to unwind and relax, especially after a long day at work. A gorgeous bathroom such as this has all the makings of beauty and chic style, but also features a large window that serves a dual purpose, it lets a fantastic amount of sunlight illuminate the interior, while also allowing for a fantastic view of the great outdoors. Just soak up the suds in the bath tub and admire the scenery.
South African style is vibrant and colourful in every way, from our money to our mountains and never ending coast, so how about recreating the colour palette of South Africa in your bathroom with an accent wall in an eye-catching hue?
As we mentioned before, South Africa and the seaside come hand in hand, so if you are lucky enough to live along the vast peninsula or even at the seaside, then a marine blue bathroom is a must! It's colourful, relaxing and fabulous too. And with a marble fixtures, a bathroom such as this will last a lifetime.
Although South Africa is known for its mountains and sea, the countryside plays an important role in the economic, tourist and farming landscape of the country. The winelands and farm areas on the outskirts of major cities are an important attraction, but have an altogether different style, with Mediterranean, Dutch and even French influences adding to the architecture, which is why a rustic bathroom is a fantastic concept too.