DIY: ​7 easy ways to improve your garden

Like everything else in life, our gardens need proper maintenance and dedication in order to, well, bloom. But sometimes gardening involves more than merely trimming the grass and watering the flowers – it involves some beauty boosting from our side, or more specifically, adding some decorative touches in order to make it more stunning.
So, if the envy of your neighbours is at the top of your bucket list, then get comfortable, as we have some stylish options you may want to consider for your garden space.
Let’s get right to it, then…
If you have the space (and the budget) then you simply must add a patio to function as the beauty spot in-between your house and garden. A stylish wooden deck, a few potted plants, the necessary furniture and décor pieces… can you see it already?
After all, where else are you going to have a relaxing sit-down with that sundowner while enjoying the hard work and effort that you (or your professional gardener) have put into your garden?
Here on homify, we are so much more than “pretty pictures”, which is why we occasionally dish out some DIY projects for you to get your hands dirty – and this includes building your own wooden pallet furniture.
Well then, how does a used pallet swing grab you? As you can see in our picture above, there is no need to associate ‘used’ with ‘ugly’, as some painting and beautifying can turn that used piece of wood into one gorgeous garden feature.
Want to learn more about playing with pallets? Then check out Cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.
If you want to spend some quality time outdoors, you need to set the mood, and this always includes the right lighting. But even though we are big fans of hanging fairy lights and exterior wall sconces, we have been blessed with so many other options – such as an ethanol fire fixture, as shown above. Those flaming beauties will definitely add a unique setting to your outdoor get-together.
Yes, we know you already have flowers and plants in your garden, but did you know that you can add even more? But save the leftover space on your lawn and rather go upwards with a vertical garden.
This is a most clever way to add some eye-catching features to your existing garden / yard, as these fixtures will literally rise up from the surrounding greens and florals, demanding your attention: just imagine the colour combinations and types of flowers you can add…
What good is a garden if it doesn’t have character? And some statues and sculptures are only one of the ways in which you can bring in some character.
Whether it’s a regular concrete birdbath or a themed-space you have in mind (angels, gargoyles, animals, etc.), you can be sure that any additional statue to your garden is bound to make at least one of your guests go “Oh, wow!” – and isn’t that what we all want?
Even if you already have sufficient lighting for your garden, a glass lantern is not solely for lighting up the space – it’s about achieving a charming ambience.
Imagine the following scene: you’re enjoying a dinner under the moonlight in the garden, with wine and a scrumptious meal, and perhaps some moody music in the background. Shouldn’t a few glass lanterns be part of that scenario?
Few things are as calming as the sound of water, which is why a fountain or tiny waterfall in a garden is a tried-and-tested feature that never seems to fail. So then, why not add this to your garden (which can also help to quench the thirst of those adorable garden creatures)?