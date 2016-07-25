​The Family Home That’s Ready For Fun

Here on homify, we just love a stylish surprise – whether it’s a furniture piece that pulls double duty (such as helping out with storage), or a charming family home that transforms into an ultra socialising hot spot behind the front door, we give it a thumbs up.
Today on homify 360°, we are taking a look at the latter: a beautiful home that looks like it belongs in one of those friendly family suburbs – which it does, of course. But the designer rug got pulled out from under us once we opened the front door and stepped inside.
Scroll down to see what we mean…
How beautiful is this front facade, with overhangs, stepping stones, and garden features all seemingly luring us to the main entrance? With a delightful mix of wood, stone, and concrete, and striking geometric shapes, this house has already won our hearts – and we haven’t even set foot inside yet.
Those gleaming green lights should have been a clue that not all is what it seems on this property…
Stepping back a few paces, we get a charming vision as the whole house comes into focus. Sloping roof, ceramic tiles, warm and earthy colour tones, and just the right amount of stone surfaces for a beautiful mix between the rustic and modern styles.
But what really grabs our attention is how the warm neutrals contrast with that fabulous blue sky in the background!
We’ve entered the interiors, and our jaws simply drop at the sight of the open-plan socialising area. The kitchen, dining area, and living room are fabulously integrated with each other, yet as each one possesses its own unique style and design, it’s very easy to distinguish which area stops where.
A modern kitchen with greys and turquoises; a sleek dining room with mirrors and glass; or the classic living room with golds and sky blues: which one grabs your attention first?
Let’s first take a look at the kitchen and dining room. Style-wise they differ like night and day, yet both flaunt an exceptional look of elegance and appeal that is hard to overlook.
Even though blue shades are in the minority here, they manage to reign supreme and jump out from the surrounding neutrals, stylishly announcing their presence in the ceiling pendants and select kitchen surfaces.
The dining space makes use of reflective surfaces for both the table and chairs, beautifully enhancing the visual space and allowing the incoming light to bounce off its shiny surfaces.
To aid in family time, the house presents a separate TV room where the entire gang can spend some quality time together. Neutrals take control of the colour palette, yet they are no match for the mauve purple and candy red that stand out most delightfully.
A unique and ultra comfy sofa ensures that movie night is spent in total relaxation mode.
Family fun time just got much more fun, seeing as the house also includes a games room with a pool table, opening up fantastically onto the inner courtyard. Here is where an exterior dining set is awaiting that al fresco meal, and only a few steps further we locate the second, grander dining room and additional kitchen, which is used solely for entertainment purposes.
Shall we take a closer look?
Quality time is important, whether that is between family members or friends. And here is the perfect space for this particular family to show each other (and their friends) how great a good time can be.
As we can see, the majority of this open-plan room has been dedicated to windows and glass doors, ensuring a firm link with the exterior spaces, as well as a decadent dose of incoming natural light.
A house that dedicates so much of its space and layout to entertaining should undoubtedly have a swimming pool – and that is precisely what we discover in the back yard. This one seems to have it all: an integrated hot tub, an adjacent wooden pergola, ample lounging space, and a pristinely maintained garden forming the surrounding backdrop.
It would seem the house party of the year just got a stylish new address!