The Smart and Affordable Home

In South Africa, we can get away with Mediterranean architecture, thanks to our warm weather and beautiful views. This is why today at homify, we are going to show you a gorgeous Spanish villa that will inspire you when it comes to architecture and design.

Created by design professionals Riba Massanell S.L, the home is 190 square metres of pure, authentic Mediterranean inspiration, packed with charm and personality.

Let's take a look at this homely space and find out how we too can create a warm and inviting spot just like this one!