DIY: 10 ways to make your own barbecue or fireplace

We all want a gorgeous garden filled with smart items, but the truth is that they're expensive. What you want is to be able to whack together some DIY pieces and to be able to call yourself a home improvement expert.
A fireplace in the garden—it's not only a great advantage when it comes to cool summer nights, but also an important object for a cool autumn or winter day. It is, after all, not only warm, but also creates a charming atmosphere, whilst providing a pleasant light. Some people need a multifunctional fireplace, while for others, only a decorative feature needs to be the centre of attention. With options to suit every need, we now present you with the hottest ideas for garden fireplaces!
Fireplaces are not just for the living room. Just look at how amazing a fireplace can appear in the garden or on the terrace. In this photo, we see a model that can ensure cosy gatherings outdoors, even in the coldest of days. However, this option’s merits do not stop there. The fireplace is accompanied by a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, allowing for festivities beyond compare.
This will be a great option for those who have a fairly rustic garden style. This burning heart was prepared with love, created from recycled, worn horseshoes. What an original idea! This fireplace in the garden ensures that all will pay attention to it—and not just after dark, but during the day as a garden sculpture!
These centre pieces will provide a pleasant light in the warm summer evenings or cold autumn nights, in addition to adding a stylish and sophisticated charm. Modern, miniature columns made of high quality wood in various sizes provide the ideal pedestal for fire displays. These are, of course, equipped with a patent burner and fire safety glass.
This fireplace provides a pleasant atmosphere at your fingertips, if you have the space for it. This central model of fireplace is a secure, manageable and easy to use—no sparks, smoke or ash. It works with a standard propane emission system, which provides a constant stream of cosy heat.
This will be a truly handmade and original element in your garden. This feature is not only very decorative, but functional and superior in quality. On the sides of the fireplace, you can see a grill where you can cook all kinds of delicacies and culinary delights!
This hotbed from Radius Design, furniture and accessory providers in Germany, is charming and functional. Thanks to the grill, you can cook something directly over an open fire and it’s a very original way to cook kebabs. You're not hungry? No problem, you can just use it as a modern fireplace in the garden, and let yourself be charmed by the cosy atmosphere.
A work of art or a practical garden accessory? Up to eight people can gather around this fireplace and feel comfortable. It is a hearth of durable material. Who wouldn’t like such a fireplace, which can also be filled with water for a bird bath when not in use?
This bowl of fire is a definite eye-catcher. Its base acts as an ash container, but can also be used separately as a flower pot. Do you have special requirements for design? No problem! These decorative fireplaces are made of steel plates and will be able to bring a trendy, rustic charm to your garden.
This is a real winner, thanks to its multifunction design it can be used at any time and in any place—as a fireplace in the garden, a barbecue on the terrace, or as decorative planters with colourful flowers. In any case, this ingenious object has absolute potential. It is made of rusted steel in a trendy design.