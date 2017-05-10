Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 10 ways to make your own barbecue or fireplace

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
We all want a gorgeous garden filled with smart items, but the truth is that they're expensive. What you want is to be able to whack together some DIY pieces and to be able to call yourself a home improvement expert. 

A fireplace in the garden—it's not only a great advantage when it comes to cool summer nights, but also an important object for a cool autumn or winter day. It is, after all, not only warm, but also creates a charming atmosphere, whilst providing a pleasant light. Some people need a multifunctional fireplace, while for others, only a decorative feature needs to be the centre of attention. With options to suit every need, we now present you with the hottest ideas for garden fireplaces!

1. The fireplace for outdoor use

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

Fireplaces are not just for the living room. Just look at how amazing a fireplace can appear in the garden or on the terrace. In this photo, we see a model that can ensure cosy gatherings outdoors, even in the coldest of days. However, this option’s merits do not stop there. The fireplace is accompanied by a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen, allowing for festivities beyond compare.

2. A heart on fire

flammendes Herz 3D, HufeisenGlück HufeisenGlück Garden Fire pits & barbecues
HufeisenGlück

HufeisenGlück
HufeisenGlück
HufeisenGlück

This will be a great option for those who have a fairly rustic garden style. This burning heart was prepared with love, created from recycled, worn horseshoes. What an original idea! This fireplace in the garden ensures that all will pay attention to it—and not just after dark, but during the day as a garden sculpture!

3. Columns

Möbel, Holzhandel Stefan GmbH Holzhandel Stefan GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Holzhandel Stefan GmbH

Holzhandel Stefan GmbH
Holzhandel Stefan GmbH
Holzhandel Stefan GmbH

These centre pieces will provide a pleasant light in the warm summer evenings or cold autumn nights, in addition to adding a stylish and sophisticated charm. Modern, miniature columns made of high quality wood in various sizes provide the ideal pedestal for fire displays. These are, of course, equipped with a patent burner and fire safety glass.

4. One click away

Gasfeuer für Garten und Terrasse, Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH

Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder—Eurolux GmbH
Kaminwunder - Eurolux GmbH

This fireplace provides a pleasant atmosphere at your fingertips, if you have the space for it. This central model of fireplace is a secure, manageable and easy to use—no sparks, smoke or ash. It works with a standard propane emission system, which provides a constant stream of cosy heat.

5. Fireball

Feuertonnen, Feuertonnen Feuertonnen Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Feuertonnen

Feuertonnen
Feuertonnen
Feuertonnen

This will be a truly handmade and original element in your garden. This feature is not only very decorative, but functional and superior in quality. On the sides of the fireplace, you can see a grill where you can cook all kinds of delicacies and culinary delights!

6. Stainless steel modernity

Feuerstellen , Radius Design Radius Design Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

This hotbed from Radius Design, furniture and accessory providers in Germany, is charming and functional. Thanks to the grill, you can cook something directly over an open fire and it’s a very original way to cook kebabs. You're not hungry? No problem, you can just use it as a modern fireplace in the garden, and let yourself be charmed by the cosy atmosphere.

7. Stylish shell

Inferno, scheidtdesign scheidtdesign Garden Fire pits & barbecues
scheidtdesign

scheidtdesign
scheidtdesign
scheidtdesign

A work of art or a practical garden accessory? Up to eight people can gather around this fireplace and feel comfortable. It is a hearth of durable material. Who wouldn’t like such a fireplace, which can also be filled with water for a bird bath when not in use?

8. Burning light

außergewöhnliche Feuerstellen - Blütenschale, Atelier51 Atelier51 Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Atelier51

Atelier51
Atelier51
Atelier51

This bowl of fire is a definite eye-catcher. Its base acts as an ash container, but can also be used separately as a flower pot. Do you have special requirements for design? No problem! These decorative fireplaces are made of steel plates and will be able to bring a trendy, rustic charm to your garden.

9. Versatility

Feuerstelle /// Grill "Stone", Rolandsschalenwerkstatt Rolandsschalenwerkstatt Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Rolandsschalenwerkstatt

Rolandsschalenwerkstatt
Rolandsschalenwerkstatt
Rolandsschalenwerkstatt

This is a real winner, thanks to its multifunction design it can be used at any time and in any place—as a fireplace in the garden, a barbecue on  the terrace, or as decorative planters with colourful flowers. In any case, this ingenious object has absolute potential. It is made of rusted steel in a trendy design.

10. Exquisitely hand-made

homify Garden Fire pits & barbecues
homify

homify
homify
homify

This piece of art is a fiery bowl of pottery by Johanna Bruckner. The ceramic bowl is a container for bioethanol, which generates flames. Part of this is a round cap of clay which can be used to extinguish any flame or simply to cover the container.

​11 maklike idees vir jou huis se styl buite
Which one was your favourite?

