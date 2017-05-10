DIY: 10 ways to make your own barbecue or fireplace

We all want a gorgeous garden filled with smart items, but the truth is that they're expensive. What you want is to be able to whack together some DIY pieces and to be able to call yourself a home improvement expert.

A fireplace in the garden—it's not only a great advantage when it comes to cool summer nights, but also an important object for a cool autumn or winter day. It is, after all, not only warm, but also creates a charming atmosphere, whilst providing a pleasant light. Some people need a multifunctional fireplace, while for others, only a decorative feature needs to be the centre of attention. With options to suit every need, we now present you with the hottest ideas for garden fireplaces!