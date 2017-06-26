Woodworking: how to build your own deck

Believe it or not, when it comes to woodworking, building your own deck is actually on the easier side of the equation.

As you all know, we love to look at before and after projects here at homify, and do so on a fairly regular basis. However, a garden transformation happens less often, and when we get the chance to explore one, we must surely jump at it. Today, we have such a chance, and it is definitely no ordinary transformation!

The Unjardine de Ville is a project undertaken by Garden Trotter, landscape designers in Paris, France. Here we will see the process of a dull backyard space being transformed into a stunning new garden area with fresh accents, ample leisure space, and loads of colourful flowers. We will look at the space as it was before, the visualisation of a new composition, and the actual results. Let's get right to it!