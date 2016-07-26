Tips to Liven Up the Empty Corners in Your Home

Have you given thought to the best ways to redecorate your home? Taking into consideration ideas to liven up those dark and dingy corners might be just the spruce up that you’ve been thinking about. A home environment doesn’t have to be furnished with just what the eye can see, it’s that special attention to detail that make a house a cosy home. These 6 inspirational home décor tips are practical and functional, while livening up your interior too!
So your small home may not have enough space for an extra closet to store your handbags and other shopping essentials, but this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t consider some stylish storage instead. This wooden coat rack doesn’t occupy much space in a living area, but creates a functional and coordinated area to house essentials, while looking amazing too.
One of the most fascinating ways to add style and elegance to your home is by introducing a library as part of the décor. Aside from this being a fantastic storage space for your books and personal items, a library is also a good way to introduce your personality into your décor. Interior designers recommend adding a rustic wooden bookshelf to create chic style to your home, while also cultivating an addiction to reading.
If you have considered growing your own green goods in your garden, then why not bring some of that greenery indoors as well with this fantastic indoor garden idea. This is a sure way to light up the interior of your home with fresh air and pleasant aromas.
Any home needs a decent working area regardless of the size of the interior and this décor tip is one of the best ways to create usable areas in the home. Whether it be for study, work or even just research purposes, a designated office will complete the home. No more working from your bed or dining room table! Keep all your objects in one functional space all the time.
There may be areas in your home that require more than just occupation and style, and this an adorable black board may be the décor option you’ve been searching for! It’s a great way to inspire your kids with mottos for the day, or use it for your grocery list instead and never forget to buy milk and eggs again.
Transform bare walls into something vibrant again. Vinyl stickers are a quick and easy way to make you bored and boring bedroom walls exciting and full of life! Add something nostalgic, colourful and dreamy to create a colourful kids bedroom or use romantic quotes and life mottos for that luxurious master suite décor. Whatever your thoughts are, there is a vinyl sticker available to suit your home. Try these: 11 Ways to Beautify your Small Home Easily.