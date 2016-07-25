Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 Bedrooms For Your Decorating Inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Your bedroom – the space where intimacy and leisure combine; where you let your guard down and retreat into a vulnerable state. It is there where passion happens, but also sleep; rest and relaxation, yet also excitement.

Perhaps it is this mixing and matching of various emotions that can make it quite difficult to design and decorate a bedroom. Pillows, headboard, carpet, window treatment – they’re all important on their own, yet need to function as a whole as well. 

So, to serve as inspiration for your own sleeping space, take a look at these 10 bedrooms, and see if you can determine the secret element that each one has that makes it special and unique.

1. A restful space

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom Beige
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Of course the bedroom is where we relax, yet this one ensures that we have more than one option: a sofa and stylish armchair are added into the mix, both in a tranquil beige to expertly enhance the neutral colour palette of this bedroom.

2. A lofty look

REHABILITACIÓN DE LOFT EN EL CABAÑAL, amBau Gestion y Proyectos amBau Gestion y Proyectos Modern style bedroom
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

amBau Gestion y Proyectos
amBau Gestion y Proyectos
amBau Gestion y Proyectos

If you want to feel on top of the world, what better way than to have your bedroom located in a loft, overlooking the rest of the interiors below? The wooden ceiling beams and select brick surfaces of the walls add a most stunning touch to this bedroom – so stunning, in fact, that no additional décor is needed.

3. Neat, clean, and stylish

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist bedroom
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Sweet dreams are definitely out of the question if that bedroom is in a messy and cluttered state. So how about taking some storage tips from this beauty? A few floating shelves with sophisticated backlighting, open floors, and just the right amount of décor and furniture to ensure a clean-cut space.

Delightfully accomplished? Our thoughts exactly!

4. A fairytale setting

Vivienda Palafrugell, Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L. Mediterranean style bedroom
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.

Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d&#39;Interiorisme S.L.
Brick Serveis d'Interiorisme S.L.

What can we say, except that a whole lot of charm is added to this room, thanks to the exquisite fabric dangling from above that transforms this bed into a canopy-like setting? 

And crisp whites and ocean blues ensure that sweet dreams with a nautical theme are definitely guaranteed.

5. A feminine touch

Transversal Expression, Susanna Cots Interior Design Susanna Cots Interior Design Modern style bedroom
Susanna Cots Interior Design

Transversal Expression

Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design

We can’t quite put our finger on it, but something in this bedroom flaunts a beautiful feminine vibe. Could it be the touch of pinks and purples? Or the frilly fabrics? How about the delightful addition of a sea of scatter cushions? 

Maybe you can decide what it is…

6. Most cosy and snug

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style bedroom
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

Now this is a look we can get used to: a snug rug, a crackling fire, clean neutral colours, elegant furnishings, and, of course, one fabulous bed on which we can lay down and shut out the world’s worries.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. An eastern touch

Hotel ShiZen, Luis Vegas Luis Vegas Modern style bedroom
Luis Vegas

Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas
Luis Vegas

We love the Asian touches of this bedroom: minimal décor and furniture, high ceilings, earthy tones, lots of natural lighting, and a bed as close to the floor as possible.

8. Of an Asian persuasion

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Asian style bedroom
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

Speaking of Asian, our next bedroom kept the eastern ambience, yet went more out with the colours and décor touches. A stone focal wall, a religious statue, a zig-zag screen for a bit of privacy, and a dash of florals for some softness. How is this for waking up in style?

9. Monochrome magic

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style bedroom
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

White and black are known as the king and queen of colour contrast, so it would make sense to dedicate an entire bedroom to this exceptional colour duo. But throw in some striking patterns and plush textures, and we have a monochrome space that gets transformed into a most elegant bedroom.

10. A cottage setting

Casa Natura Blu 111, Casas Natura Casas Natura Modern style bedroom
Casas Natura

Casas Natura
Casas Natura
Casas Natura

It might be the wall panelling, but we can’t help but to imagine a timber cottage in the mountains when viewing this quaint bedroom. Our favourite feature here? Undoubtedly that wrought iron headboard, which injects a charming and striking touch into this rustic-styled room. 

Now for something different… take a look at these: Creative alternatives to standard double beds.

​A Space Of Minimalist Splendour
Which bedroom is perfect for your home? Tell us in our comments space below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks