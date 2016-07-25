Your browser is out-of-date.

40 Stylish and Spectacular Living Spaces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Sala CMJ, marianamoraldiseño marianamoraldiseño Modern living room
Are you in need of some stylish ideas for your living space? A unique and attractive décor that will add that personal touch to the interior, while making it cosy too? There is definitely a dynamic style to suit any character in these 40 fantastic and contemporary living rooms featured on homify. A modern home with a beautiful interior is possible! Just wait to be inspired!

1. Classic, cosy and chic

MIESZKANIE WAKACYJNE STYL PROWANSALSKI – AVIATOR – GDAŃSK, Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz Living room
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz
Anna Serafin Architektura Wnętrz

2. Colourful and inviting

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. The combination of vintage and eclectic

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

4. Simple and minimalist

CASA EN SAN ISIDRO, Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados Modern living room
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados

Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA &amp; Asociados
Arq. PAULA de ELIA & Asociados

5. Warm, welcoming and well-lit

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

6. Welcoming nature

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Retro modern décor

Planalto, FCstudio FCstudio Modern living room
FCstudio

FCstudio
FCstudio
FCstudio

8. A bright and neutral space

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

9. Textured approach

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Walls Iron/Steel Orange
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

10. Duplex style living

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Sensational retro thinking

Rincón renovado!, Estudio 17.30 Estudio 17.30 Living room
Estudio 17.30

Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30
Estudio 17.30

12. Effective mirrors

Authentic Lofts, NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO Living room
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO
NATURAL LIGHT DESIGN STUDIO

13. Extroverted design

Casas de Playa - El Patio -, LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO Modern living room
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO
LUCAS MC LEAN ARQUITECTO

14. Tasteful and timeless

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern living room
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

Classic, well-lit and perfectly coordinated… now that's is some stellar work by the interior designers.

15. Fascinating fireplace and fearless décor

M-Design Room divider, Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd

M-Design Room divider

Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces &amp; Design Ltd
Anglia Fireplaces & Design Ltd

16. Island style inspiration

Loo Mapu, Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos Living room
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos

Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet &amp; Yaregui Arquitectos
Aulet & Yaregui Arquitectos

17. Countryside paradise

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern living room White
BLOS Arquitectos

BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos
BLOS Arquitectos

A lovely living room that combines simple colours, minimalist decor and elegant features, this space is truly amazing!

18. Natural textures and neutral colours

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern living room
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

19. That lofty living life

Residência em condomínio, Central de Projetos Central de Projetos Living room
Central de Projetos

Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos
Central de Projetos

20. Base colour and simple style

Sala CMJ, marianamoraldiseño marianamoraldiseño Modern living room
marianamoraldiseño

marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño
marianamoraldiseño

21. Something funky

CASA PORTAL 2015, PSV Arquitectura y Diseño PSV Arquitectura y Diseño Modern living room
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño
PSV Arquitectura y Diseño

22. Elegant, luxurious and modern

Квартира в "Ark Palace", Kristina Petraitis Design House Kristina Petraitis Design House Living room
Kristina Petraitis Design House

Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House
Kristina Petraitis Design House

23. An explosion of colour

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

24. Cosy and minimalist

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern living room Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

25. An integrated space

Casa Storni, Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos Living room
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos
Queixalós.Trull Arquitectos

26. The beauty of concrete

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Living room
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

27. Charming minimalist décor

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

28. In honour of Warhol

Ambientaciones, Ornatto Ornatto Modern living room
Ornatto

Ornatto
Ornatto
Ornatto

29. Comfortable and attractive style

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

30. Small and cosy

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Living room
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

31. Fireplace to combat the cold

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

32. A splash of vibrant colour

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern living room Stone White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

33. High ceilings and rustic flooring

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Living room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

34. Lovely library

Nuevo Catálogo 2015, Lola Glamour Lola Glamour Study/officeStorage
Lola Glamour

Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour
Lola Glamour

35. Fabulous French style

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London Nash Baker Architects Ltd Living room White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The living room looking through to the kitchen, Mansfield Street Apartment, London

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

36. A view from above

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern living room
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

37. Chic wooden cabin

Casa estudio de madera, dom arquitectura dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura
dom arquitectura

38. High ceilings and classic décor

Showroom, The Blue House The Blue House Modern living room
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

39. Pleasant and minimalist

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Living room
Tweedie+Pasquali

Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali
Tweedie+Pasquali

40. Old fashioned family charm

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern living room
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

How about these Sensational Living Room Inspirations for your home.

The Spacious and Clever Container Home
Have you thought about which decor style will suit your living room?

Discover home inspiration!

