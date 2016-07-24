6 Perfect Open Plan Decor Styles

Are you considering a stylish revamp of your open plan living space? Something vibrant, elegant and attractive that coordinates your kitchen, dining area and living room space perfectly. In this edition of homify, we visit 6 perfect open plan living areas for design inspiration and chic décor style. Whether your personal character and interior design plan is modern and minimalist or classic and rustic, there is a style to suit the functional areas of your home.
A studio apartment although small in size, doesn’t have to compromise on style. An aesthetically pleasing, attractive and functional apartment can be gracefully and elegantly decorated through these simple tricks and tips. Interior designers recommend a kitchen in U-shape as this allows for the space to be maximised, while also creating a dining space and even a designated spot for a dishwasher.
White and colourful floral motifs creates the perfect retro style for this modern kitchen and dining room space. The wooden table and elegant lighting will enhance a romantic atmosphere that is simple and stylish, while fresh flowers make the perfect décor. The space has a homely, yet industrial style that is unbelievable!
This open plan living space is energised, vibrant and stylish! The bright colours, wooden décor and perfectly placed indoor plant adds to the style, while the room exudes a cosy and warm atmosphere too. A combined space such as this is perfect for any modern home owner that loves beautiful décor.
This is another example of how industrial style can be unique and fascinating. The open plan living area is spacious, making way for a large kitchen with ample storage, as well as living room and dining room that makes perfect use of the space. The wooden furniture, cement tones and strong masculine atmosphere of this loft is functional, practical, creating an effect that is vintage-inspired.
This open plan living space is perfect for a young, dynamic modern couple that love beautiful décor and simple, minimalist features. The all-white cabinets along with the wooden floors makes the perfect combination, while the chic modern appliances in this kitchen adds a comforting and stylish effect to this gorgeous and well-lit space. It is definitely an open plan living space that dreams are made of!
A brilliant kitchen flooded with natural light and simple décor makes the perfect addition to a small home with limited space. The neutral colours have been used throughout the kitchen and dining room to perfectly decorate the space, making it chic, sleek and romantic too. Here are: 6 Awesome and Cheap Kitchen Fix Ups.