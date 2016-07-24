​6 Ways Of Sprucing Up That Small Terrace

Whether it’s a tiny terrace, a small balcony, or a modest little courtyard adjoining your flat, we all deserve an exterior spot where we can relish in some fresh air, open sunlight, and perhaps a few potted plants. But just because that terrace is barely bigger than your shower does not mean it has to look cluttered and ugly – on the contrary, a small terrace can look most stylish and aesthetically pleasing for half the work and effort it would take to spruce up a spacious one.

And, of course, keeping it maintained and clean is much easier too!

Here are some stylish suggestions…