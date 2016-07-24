Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​6 Ways Of Sprucing Up That Small Terrace

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

Whether it’s a tiny terrace, a small balcony, or a modest little courtyard adjoining your flat, we all deserve an exterior spot where we can relish in some fresh air, open sunlight, and perhaps a few potted plants. But just because that terrace is barely bigger than your shower does not mean it has to look cluttered and ugly – on the contrary, a small terrace can look most stylish and aesthetically pleasing for half the work and effort it would take to spruce up a spacious one.

And, of course, keeping it maintained and clean is much easier too!

Here are some stylish suggestions…

1. Use the wall

Apartamento 13, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patios
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

If your terrace is nothing more than a slim and elongated little space, you’re going to want to save some legroom for walking and moving. But don’t throw out that décor wish list just yet!

A wall-mounted surface, such as a floating shelf, instantly offers you a spot to place some decorative elements while leaving the floor open. And if you’re really clever, you can even copy what our designers did in our example above: moving in some stools underneath that bar-like spot to leave ample room and avoid the cluttered look.

2. Add a pergola

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Patios
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Think about it: the only floor space that a pergola really takes up is for the four poles. Thus, if your space is so limited that you can’t spare some legroom for a wooden deck, then simply opt for the poles and covered top, and you instantly have a stylish pergola structure in your courtyard/terrace. 

What décor shall we add underneath? Some throw-pillows and a beanbag? A modest little dining set? How about hanging up a few lanterns and a hammock?

3. A rooftop paradise

Edificio AQUALINE, ENGEL arquitectos ENGEL arquitectos Patios
ENGEL arquitectos

ENGEL arquitectos
ENGEL arquitectos
ENGEL arquitectos

If your residence is located a couple of storeys above ground, yet you have a balcony/terrace you can call your own, then you have simply no excuse!

A lounger or two, an umbrella, a few potted plants, a side table – and there you have your very own rooftop spot to enjoy in sunny peace.

4. Some wooden panelling

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Wood makes for one stunning floor cover, as well as furniture material, but those aren’t the only features it can add to a home. 

If your terrace is unfenced (or worse – surrounded by an ugly and tired-looking wall), do the stylish thing: add some wooden panels for a smart touch to form the perfect backdrop for your terrace furniture and décor of choice.

5. Add a braai

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why not? It doesn’t have to be huge (all you need is a space to fit in a grill) or as decadently styled as our example above (although that would be nice, wouldn’t it?). Plus, you know that a braai is the ultimate excuse for an impromptu get-together between friends, especially here in South Africa.

In need of an architect? Check out our professionals page for an extensive range of experts in the fields of architecture, design, and much more.

6. A tranquil relaxation spot

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Patios
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

If calmness and relaxation is more to your liking, we have just the thing: a beautiful wooden deck, some lush plants and flowers, and a stylish lounger (or two) where you can spend some quality time with your loved one (or yourself) and a glass of Cabernet. 

Seeking some more inspiration? Then feast your eyes on: 7 ideas for a perfect terrace.

This family transformed their living room and you won't believe what it looks like now
Which of our ideas will you be incorporating for your terrace at home? Write up a comment below and let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks