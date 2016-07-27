A House of 80sqm: simple but nice!

In this lovely rustic home, every day feels like a holiday! The house is only 80 square metres, but was designed as a haven where the residents could escape from the bustle of the city. With a simple and cozy interior achieved thanks to a careful selection of materials, the home is modestly decorated but right on target!
The rectangle house of 12 x 8 metres combines good taste, simplicity and function, using wood as a main material in various forms—from the housing structure to the outer facade to the different elements throughout the house. Wood was implemented because of its beauty, sustainability and resilience and is a firm favourite of design professionals Riba Massanell S.L.
Let's take a look at this adorable cottage!
The frontal plane of the house shows fully functional and simple architecture, combining very traditional elements with neutral colours to create a rustic yet classic look and feel.
With a large and welcoming terrace, the main facade of the house is very cozy and warm. Can you see how wood, tiles and ceramic panels have been combined, contrasting beautifully with the white walls?
Crossing the threshold of the terrace, we enter into a long covered area that welcomes guests and at the same time, functions as a place of recreation with comfortable chairs and a small table for coffee in the morning.
From this perspective, we can see the elaborate wooden structure of the housing, including the beams and the columns, which creates a very resistant form of architecture.
These wooden features contrast with the white walls, while the floor is covered with ceramic tiles in a gorgeous sandy stone tone. This adds a lot of warmth to this lovely little patio.
When you open the front door, you head straight into the dining room area. This is a very welcoming space!
Like the exterior, the same tones are used throughout this space. The floors feature the same sandy stone tiles, while the walls mimic the white tones of the facade, helping this small house of only 80 square metres look more spacious and bright.
Thanks to a selection of furniture and simple decor, the main social area does not look too cluttered or small, balancing taste and function within this space.
Another view of this home allows us to observe the rest of the living space, where there is a comfortable living room decorated with white lamps and a touch of colour in the form of artwork.
We can see that the living room lighting is also very important, giving this home a cozy feeling as well as ambiance.
There is a wall that slightly separates the modern kitchen from the living area. Finished in light and neutral tones, the kitchen and the social area are unified through the use of white tones as well as the continuity of the wooden ceiling. In the living area, we can see how the high ceiling slopes towards the kitchen. High ceilings are bound to make a small home seem bigger!
The kitchen is very modern looking compared to the rest of the house, designed in an L-shape. The designers have worked towards a minimalist and sophisticated concept, combining pieces of monochromatic colours and simple lines.
The white cabinets and black counter tops create a very striking and modern look and feel, with enough storage space that you don't even notice how small the kitchen truly is.
They've even managed to find space for a little kitchen bar! If you look on the wall on the right, you will see a little folded table that when folded out, becomes the perfect little nook to enjoy a piece of toast and a cup of tea. When it's not needed, it folds neatly against the wall so it doesn't take up any space.
To end off the tour, we head to the main bedroom of the house. It features serene blue and white colours—a very relaxing and enjoyable combination that doesn't overwhelm the bedroom.
In this case, the textiles for both the bedding and the curtains were used to bring character and texture to the bedroom, contrasting with the white-washed walls and the beautiful wooden ceiling.
The small size of this house has been completely maximized, where the designers have achieved a rustic and contemporary form of architecture that is fully functional and stylish.
