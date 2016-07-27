A House of 80sqm: simple but nice!

In this lovely rustic home, every day feels like a holiday! The house is only 80 square metres, but was designed as a haven where the residents could escape from the bustle of the city. With a simple and cozy interior achieved thanks to a careful selection of materials, the home is modestly decorated but right on target!

The rectangle house of 12 x 8 metres combines good taste, simplicity and function, using wood as a main material in various forms—from the housing structure to the outer facade to the different elements throughout the house. Wood was implemented because of its beauty, sustainability and resilience and is a firm favourite of design professionals Riba Massanell S.L.

Let's take a look at this adorable cottage!