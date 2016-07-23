A Small but Super Stylish Home

Living large does not always entail a majestic mansion or a most spacious interior layout. Sometimes a bit of creativity and cleverness can make even the tiniest of residences most comfortable and visually spacious. This usually involves ingenious touches such as double-duty furniture, light colours, lots of natural lighting, etc.
However, don’t think that limited legroom is an excuse to let style go out the window. Fortunately, our designers for today’s homify 360° project didn’t have that thought, as they managed to craft out a most elegant space in a two-room (yes, only two) flat without making it seem cluttered or unwelcoming.
Shall we take a look?
Let’s kick off our discovery with a look at the exterior facade: light and pale colours were used, but this is not coincidental – neutral tones are known for making an area seem more visually spacious and clean than it actually is.
And how charming is the touch of potted flowers on the windowsill?
Those neutral colours continue their magic on the inside of this two-room apartment, pleasantly transforming this tiny area into a modest and delicate living space.
Cupboards and drawers ensure adequate storage facilities, which is a brilliant touch, considering how quickly clutter can overthrow a room.
Light-toned furniture pieces were brought in to enhance the visual spaciousness – just look at those transparent chairs and how they seem to be taking up almost no legroom whatsoever.
A double bed comfortably takes up space near the corner, yet doesn’t seem to clutter the room at all. But since white on white on white would have been way too much, our designers expertly changed up the colour tones, bringing in some beiges and light browns, and also a dash of pattern for an appealing effect.
Notice how the lighting also helps to illuminate the room, brilliantly making those white surfaces glow and light up.
When you have little space to spare, an open-plan layout is your best friend – and see how well this design fits in here: even though the TV room, bedroom, and dining space all share the same area, they are uniquely separated from each other by clever touches such as décor, furniture arrangement, open floor areas, etc.
Our favourite piece thus far? Those warm wooden ceiling beams adding an enchanting touch of rustic style to the otherwise prim and proper interiors.
The quaint little round dining table ensures a touch of smoothness that offsets with the rigid linearity of the modern style (hint: this is also a fabulous way of saving up some visual space in a small area).
And what could be behind that white cupboard in the background?
But of course! And we were just beginning to wonder where the culinary section is located. All it takes is a simple swing of a cupboard door to reveal all the necessary amenities for cooking and cleaning.
And should that stacked sink become an eyesore, nothing could be easier to hide it away until your cleaning inspiration returns!
Don’t forget to check out these: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen.
The second room of this flat, the bathroom, could not be part of the open-plan layout (for obvious reasons). And since this space got its own room, our designers decided to treat it to its own style as well.
A delightful mix of patterned tiles adds an eye-catching look to this bathroom, contrasting most superbly with the predominantly white layout of the adjoining room. And even though you can’t swing a cat in here, this layout is most clever in terms of functionality.
Who says you need a large space in order to live large?