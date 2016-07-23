A Small but Super Stylish Home

Living large does not always entail a majestic mansion or a most spacious interior layout. Sometimes a bit of creativity and cleverness can make even the tiniest of residences most comfortable and visually spacious. This usually involves ingenious touches such as double-duty furniture, light colours, lots of natural lighting, etc.

However, don’t think that limited legroom is an excuse to let style go out the window. Fortunately, our designers for today’s homify 360° project didn’t have that thought, as they managed to craft out a most elegant space in a two-room (yes, only two) flat without making it seem cluttered or unwelcoming.

Shall we take a look?