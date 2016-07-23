Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Small but Super Stylish Home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
Loading admin actions …

Living large does not always entail a majestic mansion or a most spacious interior layout. Sometimes a bit of creativity and cleverness can make even the tiniest of residences most comfortable and visually spacious. This usually involves ingenious touches such as double-duty furniture, light colours, lots of natural lighting, etc. 

However, don’t think that limited legroom is an excuse to let style go out the window. Fortunately, our designers for today’s homify 360° project didn’t have that thought, as they managed to craft out a most elegant space in a two-room (yes, only two) flat without making it seem cluttered or unwelcoming.

Shall we take a look?

The outside area

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Let’s kick off our discovery with a look at the exterior facade: light and pale colours were used, but this is not coincidental – neutral tones are known for making an area seem more visually spacious and clean than it actually is.

And how charming is the touch of potted flowers on the windowsill?

Whiteness abound

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Those neutral colours continue their magic on the inside of this two-room apartment, pleasantly transforming this tiny area into a modest and delicate living space. 

Cupboards and drawers ensure adequate storage facilities, which is a brilliant touch, considering how quickly clutter can overthrow a room

Light-toned furniture pieces were brought in to enhance the visual spaciousness – just look at those transparent chairs and how they seem to be taking up almost no legroom whatsoever.

The sleeping spot

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bedroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

A double bed comfortably takes up space near the corner, yet doesn’t seem to clutter the room at all. But since white on white on white would have been way too much, our designers expertly changed up the colour tones, bringing in some beiges and light browns, and also a dash of pattern for an appealing effect. 

Notice how the lighting also helps to illuminate the room, brilliantly making those white surfaces glow and light up.

Cleverly spaced out

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Living room
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

When you have little space to spare, an open-plan layout is your best friend – and see how well this design fits in here: even though the TV room, bedroom, and dining space all share the same area, they are uniquely separated from each other by clever touches such as décor, furniture arrangement, open floor areas, etc. 

Our favourite piece thus far? Those warm wooden ceiling beams adding an enchanting touch of rustic style to the otherwise prim and proper interiors.

Secret spaces

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

The quaint little round dining table ensures a touch of smoothness that offsets with the rigid linearity of the modern style (hint: this is also a fabulous way of saving up some visual space in a small area). 

And what could be behind that white cupboard in the background?

The kitchen revealed

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Kitchen
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

But of course! And we were just beginning to wonder where the culinary section is located. All it takes is a simple swing of a cupboard door to reveal all the necessary amenities for cooking and cleaning. 

And should that stacked sink become an eyesore, nothing could be easier to hide it away until your cleaning inspiration returns! 

Don’t forget to check out these: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen.

The bathroom

monolocale funzionale e piccolissimo, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bathroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

The second room of this flat, the bathroom, could not be part of the open-plan layout (for obvious reasons). And since this space got its own room, our designers decided to treat it to its own style as well. 

A delightful mix of patterned tiles adds an eye-catching look to this bathroom, contrasting most superbly with the predominantly white layout of the adjoining room. And even though you can’t swing a cat in here, this layout is most clever in terms of functionality. 

Who says you need a large space in order to live large?

Compact Dream House
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this tiny yet terrific flat.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks