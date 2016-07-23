​The Tiny House Of Timber And Charm

If living modestly in a quaint little setting is more to your style, then you are sure to enjoy today’s homify 360° discovery. Although this little structure may seem like a dollhouse, it is in actual fact a real residence (yes, one that is occupied by real people – or one, at least).
Catered for the soul who values independence and freedom of movement, this house on wheels presents a unique take on a charming lifestyle, yet doesn’t hold back when it comes to convenience and functionality.
Let’s take a look!
Think of this modest little mansion as being similar to a caravan: all it takes is a hook-up to a car, and your back yard changes to whatever you desire.
But even though the house’s mobility is a big feature, it’s its classic rural look and wooden surfaces that we truly adore. It just seems so cosy and inviting, with warm wooden frames for the door and windows and a slightly pitched roof, turning this structure into a little fairytale residence.
Time to look inside this 20 square-metre creation, and we kick off with the heart of any home: the kitchen. Thanks to clever storage compartments and an utter devotion to keeping clutter in check, this kitchen is actually quite comfortable and practical. Designed in the same timber look as the exterior facade, this culinary corner presents a look of charming warmth.
With a top view, we can bet a better idea as to how the interiors are laid out. First of all, open-plan design is a must when it comes to maximising small spaces. And so is double-duty furniture.
That is why the dining table is a wall-mounted flap under which the dining poufs can be stored to save up some extra legroom.
The interiors are delightfully decked out in wood, covering almost everything from the floors, walls, and ceilings. This definitely helps with achieving a cosy ambience, both in the use of the material and its neutral tones.
For the textiles, warm colours and striking patterns were brought in, enhancing the interior charm considerably.
When it came to the bedroom, the designers of this modern little gypsy home opted for a tried-and-tested plan to save up space – they went upwards. Yes, the bedroom is located in a loft-like space above the living room portion of the house, with a slim timber ladder transporting you upwards.
But should a second bedroom ever become a requirement, the living room bench/couch can easily double up as a sleeping spot.
Numerous windows were added to the home, ensuring adequate air flow as well as ample natural light for the interiors. But that’s not all: solar panels were also part of this little structure’s design, making it quite independent when it comes to energy.
