​The Tiny House Of Timber And Charm

If living modestly in a quaint little setting is more to your style, then you are sure to enjoy today’s homify 360° discovery. Although this little structure may seem like a dollhouse, it is in actual fact a real residence (yes, one that is occupied by real people – or one, at least).

Catered for the soul who values independence and freedom of movement, this house on wheels presents a unique take on a charming lifestyle, yet doesn’t hold back when it comes to convenience and functionality.

Let’s take a look!