The Modern and Rustic Pool House

In this edition of homify 360, we not only visit a beautiful structure, but also admire the gorgeous rustic and modern elements that make this home so unique. The houses featured on homify range from small, to majestic and even unbelievable, but can you imagine a sensational pool house such as this? The stone façade, old world charm and stylish features definitely make this one for the record books, but we need to have a closer look to appreciate it fully.
The two floors and large pergola allow for spacious interiors and an exterior filled with sunlight, fresh air and stunning outdoor sights. The architects took their time to create a home that is holistic, with a lush lawn and manicured gardens adding style and a pleasant environment to the stone façade.
The sloped landscape of this property has created a fantastic basement level too, which has been converted into a perfect underground parking space.
The wide veranda that has been perfectly covered by terracotta tiles definitely creates a rustic atmosphere that is chic, elegant and comfortable. This vintage environment is enhanced by the wooden pillars and stone exterior, making this home a stylish and attractive strcuture.
The stone façade, wooden pergola and terracotta floor tiles are just the beginning of this exterior style, the copper drainpipes are another attractive and harmonious detail that adds to the rustic décor of this home. A beautiful structure such as this cannot be embellished with PVC or zinc rain gutters.
The living room of this home has just as much rustic elements as the exterior, but with a contemporary twist. The natural stone wall houses the fantastic fireplace, a must-have for those chilly winter nights. The interior space is still lacking some furniture and décor, but with a comfortable sofa and elegant lighting, the style of this space cannot go wrong.
The kitchen of this rustic home with a modern element is unusual and trendy. Its modern design with built-in microwave and oven adds a chic décor trend that is enhanced by the spacious island and workspace that is perfectly decorated in grey marble.
The rooms of this villa are minimalist and simple in design and can be adapted to any furniture that is added at a later stage, but walls of built-in cupboards are a must for extra storage in any home.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we have to pay special attention to the large swimming pool that perfectly decorates and complements the outdoors of this magnificent modern home. The large lawn is a welcome sight and would be great for those fun outdoor family activities.