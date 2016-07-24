The Modern and Rustic Pool House

In this edition of homify 360, we not only visit a beautiful structure, but also admire the gorgeous rustic and modern elements that make this home so unique. The houses featured on homify range from small, to majestic and even unbelievable, but can you imagine a sensational pool house such as this? The stone façade, old world charm and stylish features definitely make this one for the record books, but we need to have a closer look to appreciate it fully.