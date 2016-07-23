A Terrific Small Apartment Transformation

The study is vibrant, creative and eye-catching in everyone, guaranteeing that boredom and unproductivity will be left outside the door. The white shelves add the perfect contrast to the bright green accent wall, while natural sunlight is also a feature in the space.

After: Chic Bedroom

This bedroom has been very simply decorated to be relaxing and chic too. The off-white and neutral décor, as well as the vintage bedside table sets the tone for a comfortable and cosy atmosphere, making dreams come true in this beautiful bedroom. This modern apartment said goodbye to the old and boring, while welcoming the contemporary and sleek style with open arms.