A Terrific Small Apartment Transformation

The home we visit today has been given a new lease on life. The apartment went from terrible and dangerous to terrific and gorgeous, after the much needed makeover. The home is now stylish, attractive and creative from all angles, creating a spacious and distinguished, yet well-lit living space, while maintaining a unique and chic style too. Let’s be inspired by this miraculous and trendy revamp.
This image shows brick walls, exposed concrete and unfinished design, but with some creativity and elegant appeal. But wait until you see the completed décor, the possibilities for a beautiful interior are endless!
The unique and unusual curvature of the white wall is the décor style that adds a charming yet attractive feature to the space. The interior design team created a living room that exudes sophistication and privacy, along with a spectacular space to entertain guests. And although the décor is all-white, it still has a cosy appeal in every way.
The old kitchen was unattractive and undesirable, with no actual coherent design or style. Aside from the overall gloominess of the kitchen, the cabinets were also in desperate need of an upgrade.
The new kitchen is gorgeous and stylish in every way, from the streamlined all-white cabinets to the chic modern appliances and even the brilliant lighting. There is now more than enough storage and workspace in this contemporary kitchen. The décor is completed by the stone-finished splashback, adding chic style and contemporarydesign to this beautiful culinary space.
The study is vibrant, creative and eye-catching in everyone, guaranteeing that boredom and unproductivity will be left outside the door. The white shelves add the perfect contrast to the bright green accent wall, while natural sunlight is also a feature in the space.
After: Chic Bedroom
This bedroom has been very simply decorated to be relaxing and chic too. The off-white and neutral décor, as well as the vintage bedside table sets the tone for a comfortable and cosy atmosphere, making dreams come true in this beautiful bedroom. This modern apartment said goodbye to the old and boring, while welcoming the contemporary and sleek style with open arms.
This bedroom has been very simply decorated to be relaxing and chic too. The off-white and neutral décor, as well as the vintage bedside table sets the tone for a comfortable and cosy atmosphere, making dreams come true in this beautiful bedroom. This modern apartment said goodbye to the old and boring, while welcoming the contemporary and sleek style with open arms. For another inspiring revamp have a look at: Before and After: The Modern Home Makeover.