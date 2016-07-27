Before and After: The Tiny House

Bigger is often considered better in architecture, depending on your tastes. However, small structures also have their own charm and attraction and can easily be transformed into welcoming spaces thanks to its limited dimensions. There is so much potential decor wise!

In this homify ideabook, we will visit a refurbishment carried out by architect and design professionals BL Design, who transformed this miniature apartment that was in poor condition without any design or style.

Seeking to maximise the full potential of the space and the few square metres available, the designers decided to get rid of all of the dark and absorbing colours, tasteless furniture and antique pieces. They opted instead for lots of light, rich textures and the optimisation of the function of each room.

Don't miss the final result!