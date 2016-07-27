Before and After: The Tiny House

Bigger is often considered better in architecture, depending on your tastes. However, small structures also have their own charm and attraction and can easily be transformed into welcoming spaces thanks to its limited dimensions. There is so much potential decor wise!
In this homify ideabook, we will visit a refurbishment carried out by architect and design professionals BL Design, who transformed this miniature apartment that was in poor condition without any design or style.
Seeking to maximise the full potential of the space and the few square metres available, the designers decided to get rid of all of the dark and absorbing colours, tasteless furniture and antique pieces. They opted instead for lots of light, rich textures and the optimisation of the function of each room.
Don't miss the final result!
The tiny kitchen was decorated with a very heavy design, making it look smaller and far more claustrophobic than it actually is.
Although hydraulic tiles have their charm, they are not suitable to decorate such a small space, especially if combined with lacquered furniture in dark tones at the top and the bottom of the kitchen. With a completely different set of tiles used for the floors, there is just too much going on in this space.
Despite this space only being a few metres wide, you should be able to get so much out of it in terms of function. This can be achieved with a sleek and minimalist design.
This is very surprising! With a modern and fresh look and feel, the kitchen has completely changed in both look and feel.
The first change that we notice is the demolition of the small partition , which was merely obscuring and hindering the function of the kitchen.
This division is now subtly created by multi-functional furniture. The small little breakfast bar is a great tool for this, also serving as an extra surface area for cooking or preparing food. The family can also have a casual meal here too.
The spaciousness and brightness is achieved thanks to the white flooded walls and the light furniture, where gorgeous textures have been combined thanks to the wood and the bricks.
Also have a look at these: Easy ways to boost a small kitchen.
When we go to the bathroom, we come across this very plain room where the walls from floor to ceiling are tiled with an apricot tone, making it look like a grandparent's bathroom!
The shades and colours are very monotonous, making this space look washed out and sad. The toilet is also a grotesque and old-fashioned feature that is finished in a yellowish colour, which does nothing for the design!
Looking absolutely adorable, the bathroom now features a modern and retro touch thanks to the new toilet and the mint green tiled walls.
To create the illusion of a larger bathroom, the ceiling was painted white while mirrors have been installed from floor to ceiling to expand the room visually.
Charming and simple, this bathroom does not need anything else—it's packed with personality!
Having an outdoor space, no matter how small it is, is always a blessing. However, the small terrace of this house is everything that you don't want to see when you walk outside.
With stained walls, extremely small dimensions and furniture that looks like it has come out of a dumpster, this little gem has been totally wasted. It looks like a rubbish pile of clutter.
Although it may look impossible that anything worthwhile can be achieved in this area, the designers will surprise you with the ultimate adorable and romantic design!
Now it looks like are in a Mediterranean village, with a terrace that is filled with character and light thanks to a few minor changes.
Using white paint for the walls and putting away the junk, this area looks so much bigger. The designers have added some texture to the space in the form of stone floors, hydraulic tiles and a simple set of two chairs and a small table, which complement the design. You don't need fancy terrace furniture for the perfect result! This is the ultimate functional living space—perfect for a few sunset drinks or a romantic dinner.
In the new design, small changes have been made along with good use of colour and textures. This has transformed every single room in the house and demonstrated the power of harmonious design.