Transformation: A Tired Home Gets a Chic Upgrade

Known as a global melting pot for tourists, Singapore offers up an exceptional mix of night-time entertainment, thriving corporate culture, and an overall rich lifestyle experience. And it is also here where we discovered our next ‘before and after’ piece for homify – the astonishing transformation of a dull and tired-looking space into a stylish family residence.
A large space always has possibilities; however, some action and dedication is required before any space can live up to its promise, including this one with its dull brown floor, dated lamps, and drab walls.
Now this is more like it! From dull and drab to a modern and stylish living room which simply oozes elegance. A stunning decadence of neutral tones adorns every square centimetre, with geometric patterns and linear designs flaunting their glittering glory most spectacularly.
We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: the cluttered look will never be in style. Unfortunately this space didn’t get the memo, as the mixing and un-matching of furniture and décor pieces result in a room that looks messy and unfinished.
But all is not lost, for a spacious room and decent dose of natural lighting offers up some sparkle of a promising future…
Why, hello there! This open-plan area’s transformation is simply jaw-dropping, as everything here now looks modern and ultra fabulous.
The round table contrasts perfectly with the rectangle- and linear shapes of the room, while complementing those exceptional ceiling lighting fixtures most stunningly. With the creamy toned couches pushed to the centre for a grounded look, and a plush sofa firmly yet fabulously anchoring them, there is not a single element in this room that we would change.
This is a space that can inspire even the most novice cook to indulge in a bit of culinary excellence. A glossy kitchen island with ample prepping- and displaying space; golden lighting fixtures dangling from the ceiling; stainless steel appliances subtly yet stylishly interrupting the off-white colour palette here and there – what is not to love?
Like the rest of the interiors before the transformation, the bathroom looked most uninteresting. Those white wall tiles do nothing to zhoosh up the space, while the marble countertop has undoubtedly seen better days.
A facelift is needed asap!
Yes and yes again! The bathroom looks much roomier now, with the white wall-mounted sink stylishly grabbing attention and the golden backlighting of the mirror elegantly beaming its approval.
A dash of mosaic tiles neatly frame the wall mirror, while the new wall tiles and countertop firmly place this bathroom in the ultra modern realm of design styles.
Now this is how you transform a dull space!
