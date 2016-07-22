Your browser is out-of-date.

Transformation: A Tired Home Gets a Chic Upgrade

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A residence in Yong An Park, JIA Studios LLP JIA Studios LLP
Known as a global melting pot for tourists, Singapore offers up an exceptional mix of night-time entertainment, thriving corporate culture, and an overall rich lifestyle experience. And it is also here where we discovered our next ‘before and after’ piece for homify – the astonishing transformation of a dull and tired-looking space into a stylish family residence.

Before: empty, yet promising

OLD KITCHEN ENTRANCE JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

OLD KITCHEN ENTRANCE

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

A large space always has possibilities; however, some action and dedication is required before any space can live up to its promise, including this one with its dull brown floor, dated lamps, and drab walls.

After: full of glittering life

New Family Hall JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

New Family Hall

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Now this is more like it! From dull and drab to a modern and stylish living room which simply oozes elegance. A stunning decadence of neutral tones adorns every square centimetre, with geometric patterns and linear designs flaunting their glittering glory most spectacularly.

Before: cluttered and messy

Old Family Hall JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Old Family Hall

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

We’ve said it before, but it deserves repeating: the cluttered look will never be in style. Unfortunately this space didn’t get the memo, as the mixing and un-matching of furniture and décor pieces result in a room that looks messy and unfinished. 

But all is not lost, for a spacious room and decent dose of natural lighting offers up some sparkle of a promising future…

After: open and elegant

LIVING AREA JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

LIVING AREA

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Why, hello there! This open-plan area’s transformation is simply jaw-dropping, as everything here now looks modern and ultra fabulous. 

The round table contrasts perfectly with the rectangle- and linear shapes of the room, while complementing those exceptional ceiling lighting fixtures most stunningly. With the creamy toned couches pushed to the centre for a grounded look, and a plush sofa firmly yet fabulously anchoring them, there is not a single element in this room that we would change.

After: the kitchen that’s full of style

kitchen counter JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

kitchen counter

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

This is a space that can inspire even the most novice cook to indulge in a bit of culinary excellence. A glossy kitchen island with ample prepping- and displaying space; golden lighting fixtures dangling from the ceiling; stainless steel appliances subtly yet stylishly interrupting the off-white colour palette here and there – what is not to love? 

Kitchen planners, designers, plumbers, lighting experts… we have them all, and more, right here on homify. Take a look at our professionals page.

Before: the forgotten bathroom

OLD COMMON TOILET JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

OLD COMMON TOILET

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Like the rest of the interiors before the transformation, the bathroom looked most uninteresting. Those white wall tiles do nothing to zhoosh up the space, while the marble countertop has undoubtedly seen better days.

A facelift is needed asap!

After: a fabulous place to freshen up

Common Bath JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Common Bath

JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP
JIA Studios LLP

Yes and yes again! The bathroom looks much roomier now, with the white wall-mounted sink stylishly grabbing attention and the golden backlighting of the mirror elegantly beaming its approval. 

A dash of mosaic tiles neatly frame the wall mirror, while the new wall tiles and countertop firmly place this bathroom in the ultra modern realm of design styles. 

Now this is how you transform a dull space! 

Be sure to scope out Before and After: The Luxurious Loft for another miraculous makeover.

A makeover miracle, or not really your style? Tell us what you think about this transformation...

