House Plants

What are the benefits of indoor plants?

There are benefits for both indoor houseplants and office plants. The presence of indoor plants in the office cuts costs by reducing absenteeism and improving productivity and, in addition, staff are happier and healthier.

They give an assist in breathing. Inhaling brings oxygen into the body, exhaling releases carbon dioxide. During photosynthesis, plants do the opposite, of sorts: They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, making plants and people great partners when it comes to gasses. Plants help to increase oxygen levels, and our bodies appreciate that.

But here’s something to know: When photosynthesis stops at night, most plants switch things up and absorb oxygen and release carbon dioxide. However, a few special plants – like orchids, succulents and epiphytic bromeliads – flip that script and take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Meaning, use these plants in bedrooms to keep the oxygen flowing at night.

They help deter illness. In the great outdoors, plant roots tap the groundwater table for water which then evaporates through its leaves in a process known as transpiration. Studies show that this accounts for about 10 percent of the moisture in the atmosphere. The same thing happens at home, which increases the humidity indoors. While this may sound unappealing during hot moist months, it’s a gift during drier months. Using plants in interior spaces decreases the incidence of dry skin, colds, sore throats and dry coughs. And other research reveals that higher absolute humidity is conducive for decreased survival and transmission of the flu virus.

Are indoor and outdoor plants also good for the office?

Yes, they help you work better. A number of studies with both students and workers reveals that studying or working in the presence of plants can have a pretty dramatic effect. As with simply being in nature, being around plants improves concentration, memory and productivity.

Worker productivity is greatly enhanced by the presence of plants in the office. Keeping ornamental plants in the home and in the workplace increases memory retention and concentration. Work performed under the natural influence of ornamental plants is normally of higher quality and completed with a much higher accuracy rate than work done in environments devoid of nature.

What are some good ideas for indoor and outdoor plants?

There’s nothing like a well-curated display of indoor plants. It’s impressive on two levels–the artistic and the practical. In other words, we can’t help but admire the beauty of artful indoor plant displays, as well as the plant enthusiast’s ability to keep the greenery alive.

It takes some skill to maintain plants, even the low-maintenance ones. Check out homify’s collection of the best indoor plants if you’re looking for ideas. Eclectic ideas like yellow cabinets and bright pops of turquoise work well in a kitchen with a radiant display of potted plants on the window shelving.

When it comes to indoor plants you don’t need too much greenery to make a statement. Often it all comes down to how the plants are arranged and displayed.