Building your dream home start to finish requires a lot of planning.

The best way to help you begin choosing the house plans of your dreams is to start shortlisting architects during the early stages before making impulse decisions on home plans. There are many ways to go about home planning and homify is one of them.

With a directory of thousands of architects, you are sure to find one close to you and that is suited to your housel planning needs. Check out our many professionals who can help you from concept to completion.

What types of home plans should I choose?

The size of the proposed house will often be determined by budget for most first time builders in South Africa but other factors will also play a big role.

At the start of a new project, the list of requirements and structural drawings can seem endless. Maybe you have a clear idea of what you want and how you’re going to get it, but you may find the reality very different.

Local municipalities will always stipulate a certain coverage and height restriction for a site in a particular area. The best thing you could hope for is knowledgeable and experienced staff ready to help with the home planning of your dreams. Ideally you want customization services to help you work with the architects from an early stage of you prefer to be more hands-on with the house planning, and you can start by browsing styles and collections online.

South Africa a variety of house plans ranging from classical house plans to African/Rustic house plans, Modern house plans, Contemporary house plans, Colonial house plans and even granny flat (guest house) plans and town house plans.

How can I find house planning inspiration?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion whilst making small or large changes so you get the house of your dreams. You will be able to work with your designer to decide on floor plans, exterior elevations, building sections and foundation and main level framing.

Browse floor plans online and find your dream home through others’ inspiring properties. Two storey house plans are well worth thinking about. Able to accommodate growing families or even work from home businesses, homes that have more than one storey can offer a clear and defined separation for your daily tasks.

What are the most popular house plans?

Homify has many L shaped house plans for inspiration. If you already have a home that would lend itself to an extension, perhaps you might consider one. Adding a whole new wing to the building melds well with the rest of the house to significantly increase not only the footprint but also the appeal.

Multiple storey house plans are not the be all and end all. For something simpler and far more practical, single storey house plans are your best bet. Living on one level is a popular choice for homeowners. Offering a wealth of open plan living possibilities, single floored homes have become a recognised and much sought after style of modern abode that offers minimalism in the place of multiple floors.