If you are wondering what most house builders charge, it will most certainly vary on the size of your project. The experience, skill, efficiency, and contacts of a seasoned professional will be well worth the cost since hiring a very good building contractor is the key to getting the most value for money. Costly mistakes will be avoided

A standard generic designed house on an excellent site using very basic finishes will cost a minimum of R 2 500/square meter. A custom designed house on an excellent site using basic finishes will cost a minimum of R 3 500/square meter. A custom designed house on an excellent site using standard finishes will cost R 5 500/square meter. A custom designed house on an excellent site using luxury items such as expensive bathroom and kitchen fittings will cost at least R 8 500/square meter.

What factors will impact the cost to build a house?

Various factors affect the cost to build a house, including the cost of serviced development land, costs related to the planning and construction phases such as professional and consulting fees with regard to rezoning, the drafting and approval of building plans, structure design and site inspections, the cost of development finance, the cost of preparing land for construction and soil samples, building material costs, equipment costs, transport costs, labour costs, developer and contractor profit margins.

The cost of building a house are known to be higher in some areas South Africa such as Johannesburg than in others, and you can expect to add at least 20% to the cost if the site is more challenging.

The other thing is that whilst larger buildings obviously cost more than smaller buildings they generally cost less per square metre than smaller buildings. The prime reason for this is that costs do not rise proportionally with increases in the plan size of a building.

How do I hire home builders?

There are directories with many home builders which can seem overwhelming once you start looking for the right professional. It's always good to speak to friends and family who have used an architect before. Alternatively if there is a particular building or residence you admire, try to do some research into who designed it.

The homify website allows you to browse through many professionals you can shortlist. Once you have chosen the right firm and accept a preliminary design, this is the nitty-gritty work of turning a rough concept of spatial relationships into a real building design with floor plans, a roof design, and some of the interior and exterior trims and details that give a building style and character.

What are some important considerations before building a house?

There is a lot to consider when building a house. Home builders will need to know whether its a one storey house or double as this will affect building costs, whether you are planning to have small lounge, tv room, dining room or a big entertainment area.

You should decide how big will the kitchen be and whether it will be an open kitchen or closed. Let them know if you are also going to have a patio and how many bathrooms. You should also think about whether you want extra storage and then decide how big your passages will be. Also think of the positioning of the bedrooms and whether you want them east facing or not.