Time for a home makeover? Whether big or small, the best way to help you begin creating the home renovation of your dreams is to start budgeting before looking for designers and architects. Shortlist a few architects early on to begin the quotation phase. By finding an architect you can trust, you are well on the way to creating a home that is perfectly suited to you. There are many ways to go about finding an architect to help design, plan and build your house, and homify is one of them.

With a directory of thousands of tradesmen and architects, you are sure to find one close to you and that is suited to your house building needs. Check out our many professionals who can help you with home architecture and create the perfect home designs for your home remodel.

What are some great home renovation ideas?

Embarking on the journey of home remodelling is one of the greatest things you can ever do.

Whilst a dream home should always look beautiful, be sure to include smart storage and other essential elements that may not look “dreamy”, but are vital to a functional household. Check out our many professionals who can help you with home architecture and create the perfect home designs.

What type of home renovation should I do?

Curb Appeal or general maintenance helps the property to look good when prospective buyers arrive. While these small house renovation projects may not add a huge amount of monetary value, they will help your home sell faster.

Curb appeal items include a nice green lawn, attractive landscaping, fresh paint inside and out, new carpet and new appliances. Adding value through bigger refurbishments such as include new siding doors, kitchen remodelling, bathroom remodelling, new windows, decks and the addition of living space. Home renovations for personal preference are nifty items that you want but that other people may not like or be willing to pay to get. In most areas of South Africa, these include amenities such as swimming pools, tennis courts, hot tubs, wine cellars, game rooms and ponds.

How can I find home makeover inspiration?

There are a few questions to ask yourself before embarking on your home makeover. Do you want something affordable, or is money not much of an issue? Is resale value a big consideration, or do you want something completely personalised? Be it over-the-top designs, or more considerate eco-house designs, homify has all bases covered.

Regardless of the project that you are considering, remember that your primary residence is not just a house, it's your home. If you plan to live there for many years to come, add comforts that you want to have regardless of their impact on resale.

homify is the ideal place to help you draw inspiration from experts from all parts of the world. Whether you are looking for renovation for your family's first house or your holiday house, the recent home renovation projects on homify are almost endless!

What are your favourite home makeover ideas? Any tips & tricks you would like to share?