One of the best places for finding inspiration and hallway storage ideas is homify. Here you will find clever storage solutions, lighting ideas and inspiration for decorating your hallway.

What type of hallway storage should I choose?

The hallway is thus rarely first on our list of priorities when redecorating despite being one of the busiest areas of your home. Not only should we consider first impressions but also functional issues like storage. Stunning, welcoming interior design can still be achieved while keeping it neat, tidy and free from clutter.

If you have a small home and need a lot of storage space in your hallway, then perhaps a good option is to utilise the space underneath your stairs. There are hundreds of ideas online for exactly what can work well in your home. Look out for dual-purpose furniture that doubles up as storage and seating, such as an ottoman.

What are some good hallway storage ideas?

Incorporating storage into the staircase or above doorways can include a bottom step/storage drawer or those with open treads designed to hold whatever you need to store out of sight.

You can add storage space in the hallway if you do it correctly for the space you have available. Many hallways already have a closet, which you can organise to fit storage needs that range from linens to your kids’ toys or arts and crafts supplies. Using functional furnishings, shoe storage and capitalising on cupboards is a must.

You want to make the most of your hallway storage space while still keeping it as inviting as possible. If your hallway is wide enough, you can add wall-mounted shelves and turn it into a home library. A small console or a slim chest in close proximity to your front door is really helpful. A bench or some seating works well too.

How do I keep hallway décor in mind when choosing hallway storage?

Clutter such as shoes, coats and keys makes the hallway and corridor look smaller. Storage mounted on the walls will instantly create the illusion of space. Key racks and coat hangers work well here and you can find some all-in one versions with mirrors.

Rustic style hallways work well when the rest of your home is quite laid back, earthy and neutral. Industrial style furniture suits a rustic theme and you could add a lovely rustic hallway bench with shoe storage shelf in wood and metal industrial style. If you feel it might be too rugged or hard, a spiral staircase is the best way to add elegance to a rustic style hallway. If you have a large enough hallway then the use of an armchair ties in beautifully with this theme.

Have you seen any good hallway storage ideas recently?