Bespoke gardens can significantly improve your home's outdoor comfort and quality of living by making it welcoming, neat and fresh smelling. There is nothing better than a pleasant garden for you and your family to enjoy in the warmer months . Every garden can be tailored to improve the overall usage, and don't all have to look the same. Either way they should be an invigorating escape or a relaxing retreat. Garden design can be improved by additional usage such as growing your own vegetables or adding a jungle gym or play area for pets and children to enjoy.

It can also involve new trees, bushes and tall plants for added privacy to your home. Gardening could also be the start of a brand new hobby if you haven't yet started. No matter how far you choose to take it, getting rid of weeds or planting your favourite flowers is doesn't have to be hard work and can be therapeutic

What are some good gardening ideas?

More and more people are discovering the joys of gardening. Gardens don’t have to be over the top, and often there is more appreciation for subtle colour ranges, or all white, or one-colour gardens. Nowadays gardens are appreciated in the details of a stone wall, or interesting edging, or delicate branching patterns in the landscape.

The right plants and accessories can set the tone for your ideal outdoor atmosphere. You can begin all types of gardening by yourself, or you can hire a landscape architect to help with advice. Either way, designing your garden should be a fun and rewarding experience.

Ideally you want the right garden services to help you work with landscapers from an early stage. You can start by browsing gardening ideas online and finding professionals with a reputation for excellent landscaping jobs.

How can I find inspiration for garden designs?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion whilst making small or large changes so you get the garden of your dreams. You will be able to work with your designer to decide on plants, vegetables, bushes, furniture and much more.

Browse inspiration online and find your dream garden ideas through others’ inspiring gardens. Getting to choose new trees, bushes, and plants from scratch means you will have full control. Remodelling magazines are an inspiring place to start looking for all kinds of garden renovations no matter the size.

People use different terminology to define what they like or dislike, want or avoid in a garden. Overhaul, re-design, re-build, transform, make over, renovate, revamp, refurbish, remodel, modernise.

What are the most popular gardening tips?

First start small, then work your way up to a bigger garden. You need not fret about finding a suitable spot in your backyard. one option is to start a container garden somewhere. Ensure the soil is fertile and easily prevent weeds from growing uncontrollably around your yard. You’ll be more likely to follow through with your gardening if your container garden is near your back door or a window you use often.

Make sure your container has good soil and drainage, which means plenty of compost. Composting is easy, just save your food waste, especially egg shells, coffee grinds, and apple cores! Creating good drainage is also very manageable. Ensure that your container garden has holes in the bottom, and then line the bottom of the container with a layer of rocks.