Feng shui is a predominantly Chinese phenomenon and modern feng shui is a global design tool. Architects, interior designers and home owners are able to achieve feng shui in their homes.

You might already be using feng shui unknowingly around your home. While it literally translates to ‘wind-water’, feng shui is all about balance and tapping into Daoism and energy balance and a happy, healthy and prosperous lifestyle.

Where do I begin with feng shui?

Feng Shui can begin with the front door. A good entrance-way is an absolute must for this. Feng shui says that the path leading to the door must always be curved and not a simple straight line. This way the good chi can flow in, but the bad energy stays out. Ensure that nothing blocks your doorway and that it is always uncluttered.

A clutter-free home is an interior design mantra that works irrespective of whether you are interested in feng shui or not. Also, never keep around a clock that has stopped ticking. It’s difficult for a space to look good with a clutter of décor and accessories. Keep only the bare essentials on display and create as much free space for energy balance. Replace anything that is broken or damaged as this indicates bad chi.

Get ride of light bulbs that no longer work for good feng shui. Doing away with mess and creating order is the best feng shui revamp you can give your home and is definitely the place to get started.

What is feng shui bagua?

Feng shui bagua (also called ba-gua or pakua) is one of the main tools used in feng shui to analyse the energy of any given space, be it home, office or garden. Basically, bagua is the feng shui energy map of your space that shows you which areas of your home or office are connected to specific areas of your life. Translated from Chinese, Bagua literally means 8 areas.

What are some good feng shui ideas?

Colour is an essential part of home design. Feng shui suggests that you use soothing, light and tranquil shades for your bedroom along with your favourite colours to uplift the space. Happiness is the key to positivity and you should never feel forced to surround yourself with stuff that is contrary to your nature.

Feng shui is all about energy balance and going with the flow of positive energy. That means you work with things and accessories you love. If you are not too fond of a piece of art or some photos on display, change ithem.

Household chores can be more enjoyable with some music. A few wind chimes or some music in the background can be soothing if that’s what you like. Add them around your house to create a harmonious setting that keeps away silence. Much like nature, music has an ability to heal, turn bad days into good ones and bring people together.

It’s always nice to pick something from your own cultural background to display, and it doesn’t have to be a Buddha statue. No matter what it is, they’re there to remind us of life’s larger meaning. The tortoise, for instance, is considered one of the guardians of feng shui in Chinese culture.

Try not to forget about lighting. Perfect lighting eliminates all dark corners in the room. Darkness is negativity and bad chi. Natural lighting is the best source of positivity and a vibrant atmosphere during daytime.

Have you seen any good feng shui ideas recently?