Before building a house be sure to consider your local regulations. South Africa’s National Building Regulations were originally produced as a set of functional guidelines for anybody building any type of structure. They stipulate important “dos” and “don’ts” for home building. So if you are planning on building a house you should familiarise yourself with these regulations.

What are some important home building and home designing considerations?

Any excessive noise can affect the resale value of the property in the future years. If you are in the process of choosing a piece of land for building a house, consider traffic and traffic noise and how it will affect the resale value of the property after completion. Outside noise can come from sources other than traffic.

Ground Conditions are key home designing considerations before building a house. Some soils with high organic content may, over time, compress under the building load to a fraction of their original volume, causing the structure to settle. Other soils tend to slide under loads.

Soil and geological analyses are necessary by professionals, therefore, to determine whether a proposed building can be supported adequately and what would be the most effective and economical method of support. You will find hundreds of home building professionals on the homify website.

You should check for any title deed conditions and restrictions. These can be crucial to what you can do on a plot, even what kind of house can be built on it. Normally, you’ll have to sign a document acknowledging that you agree to abide by the restrictions before you get title to your land. The sales agent may not tell you or may not even know that there are any restrictions.

What will building a house cost?

Irregular shapes of home designing add to their overall cost. When consideration is given to estimating the total construction cost of a building probably the single biggest factor to consider is the shape of the outside perimeter. Generally, the more complex the shape, the more expensive the structure per square metre of floor area. Additional costs will also result from other elements of the building such as the walling and roofing due to the work being complicated by the shape. When more than basic design elements are present, one must classify the quality higher than would be warranted by materials alone. For example, a circular room costs more than a square room, even when made using the same materials.

Construction costs are higher in some areas of South Africa than in others such as Gauteng. The cost of building a home must take into account the variables like labour, material, equipment, climate, building codes, likely job conditions and standard mark ups in that area.

The second thing is that whilst larger buildings obviously cost more than smaller buildings they generally cost less per square metre than smaller buildings. The prime reason for this is that costs do not rise proportionally with increases in the plan size of a building.

What flooring should I consider when building a house?

Most homes today use a variety of flooring options. The most commonly used materials for flooring are carpet, wood, vinyl and ceramic tile. The look, quality and performance of each material differs greatly. Each room serves a different function, so the flooring material you choose should match each room’s function and style. Keep certain factors when selecting the flooring for each room such as cleaning ability, durability, longevity and moisture resistance.

Stairs and hallways need careful consideration when choosing a flooring material. These areas are obviously going to see more traffic, and will require a durable option.

Ceramic tile is a common flooring choice. Ceramic tile is a natural product made of clay, minerals and water designed and formed into shapes. The tile's strength is determined by the body’s thickness and structure.

Dining rooms are often seen with wood or tile flooring. Each type is wear resistant, and less prone to stains than the other flooring materials.

Carpet still remains the most popular choice for bedrooms. There are several advantages to carpet. Carpet is comfortable, warm and often the least expensive of all flooring options. There are also disadvantages. Carpeting can absorb moisture, stains easily, and collects dirt, hair etc.