If you are looking to improve your kitchen, you will find all of the essential info, kitchen ideas and inspiration on homify. Browse pictures for kitchen design inspiration and even connect with hundreds of kitchen ideas and kitchen design professionals. Any changes can significantly improve your space, increasing its value and making it more pleasant for you and your family

When is a good time for a new kitchen design?

When things in the kitchen begin to look tired such as the floors or kitchen cabinets, it may be time to consider a new design. Putting in a kitchen island will dramatically improve the way you use your kitchen, and even open you up to more shared meals in the home.

As soon as you’ve collected as many kitchen design ideas as you can, look back on them if you've saved them in your idea books and notice how your home design ideas evolved. This should give you a clear indication of any taste, preference and design patterns.

To help you tackle the design of your kitchen, homify has a wide range of ideas and inspiration for beautiful, functional kitchen design. Having a well-designed kitchen ensures a luxury feel where cooking becomes a pleasure.

Where can I find inspiration for bespoke kitchens?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen kitchen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion whilst making small or large changes so you get the house of your dreams. You will be able to work with your designer to decide on tiles, flooring, paint, window treatments and much more.

Purchasing a property in need of a brand new kitchen design is a creatively satisfying project whether you have previous design experience or not. Getting to choose materials from scratch means you will have full control over the kitchen design from kitchen cabinets to fixtures. Home and kitchen design magazines are an inspiring place to start looking for everything from marble and glass to different types of fridges and stoves.

The size of your kitchen and extent of design works will often be determined by budget for most homeowners in South Africa but other factors will also play a big role. At the start of a new bespoke kitchen design project, the to-do list can seem endless. You may have a clear idea of what you want and how you’re going to renovate, but you may find the reality very different.

What are the most popular kitchen ideas?

Calm colours like white and beige work well because your kitchen should feel bright and clean and filled with light. For added personality, non-permanent items, such as artwork add to the character of your kitchen design. Neutrals are perfect for permanent surfaces like ceramic tiles.

For even more luxury, you can include other decorative items like paintings, extra kitchen cabinets and unique wallpaper. This would work well in both small and large kitchens. Often the detail is not just the detail, it is the design. Paint or wallpaper can easily inject colour to your kitchen if you prefer.

Check out our various home designs and find some great ideas and inspiration. If you have a small home we also have design ideas for small spaces to help those with minimal space. When you see homes you like, you can save the photo to an ideabook with just one click.