When it comes to cleaver bedroom storage, space solutions are becoming more of a necessity than fad. Coming up with innovative space saving ideas to make the best of small space living can be difficult but you will be sure to find loads of ideas on homify.

Where do I begin with bedroom storage?

Arranging and decorating a small bedroom can be challenging, but by using a calm colour palette, great lighting and smart storage solutions, you can still realize your vision, even if it is a mini-me of your dream design.

Discover inspiration on the homify website for decorating a small bedroom.

Once you’ve decided on the perfect look, be sure to save ideabooks to refer back to all of your small bedroom ideas you’ve saved. Suggestions to bear in mind:

Light colours enhance the feeling of a bigger space, while dark ones tend to make spaces look smaller.

In a small room, getting creative with bedroom designs and storage solutions is key thus architectural details can become furniture. A mantelpiece, for instance, can provide structure for a fabric-covered foam headboard, which looks great in any small bedroom. Install a floating shelf to increase bedside square footage. Instead of painting an accent wall, cover it with arty or playfully printed wallpaper—a nice technique for a small space.

Visually expand the room by using mirrors. Using mirrors will add depth and dimension to a small bedroom because of their unique ability to act like additional windows. Using one large mirror will instantly create the illusion of more square footage.

This may seem obvious, but ditch the king-size bed and use space-saving furniture. If storage space is an issue, under-bed storage containers can free up a lot of space. A lofted bed creates additional storage space underneath. Bold, antique wooden frames draw the eye away from items packed away below.

What are some popular bedroom storage ideas?

When it comes to space saving ideas for small homes, innovation is the key, like a library chair for example. If you have many books, a chair library is a simple yet adorable and practical solution. Library chairs and similar shelving unit chairs (chairs with built-in shelving on the side) are designed to host a shelving system right within its structure, capable storing whatever you need to without the need for additional furniture.

Fold down tables can be one of the best small space solutions. Ait could take the form of a stylish mirror frame on any of your walls and can be lowered down conveniently to have a quick meal or a cup of coffee.

Where can I find ideas for more storage solutions?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion to help find you the storage solutions of your dreams. You will be able to work with them to decide on smarter ways to save space through the use of innovative furniture and clever layouts.

Browse inspiration online and find bedroom storage ideas from others’ inspiring bedrooms. Finding new ways to create and save space in your sanctuary is a creatively satisfying project. Interior design magazines are an inspiring place to start looking for solutions for smaller rooms.

Have you seen any good bedroom storage solutions recently?