Since bathrooms are spaces that we use everyday, their importance is far greater than we give it credit for. When making choices on your bathroom design ideas, consider your skill set, budget and the time available to complete the project. A well designed bathroom can effortlessly become a modern haven for cleanliness and comfort.

Bathroom floor plans can easily cost thousands of Rands if you plan on moving things around and installing new fittings. The homify website has many bathroom design ideas to inspire. The most important aspect of your new bathroom is that it has a great design that functions efficiently for your specific lifestyle.

What are some good bathroom design ideas?

Greenery in your bathroom creates a correlation between the indoors and outdoors. Simplicity is key for modern design so choose tiles with geometric shapes. Small white flowerpots on shelves add an organic feel. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors add a simplistic feel. Showcase concrete and wood elements to make it look less clinical.

homify allows you to create idea books to save your favourite bathroom design ideas. Modern bathrooms create a simplistic and clean feeling. In order to design your modern bathroom make sure to use geometric shapes and patterns, clean lines, minimal colours and mid-century furniture.

Mid-century modern design is architectural, furniture, graphic and interior style of the mid-19th century 1933-1965. Look for patterns and colours that fit into those categories when looking for what type of taps, mirrors and fixtures you are choosing to place in your bathroom.

What are some great small bathroom designs?

Give an illusion of a larger area with a glass shower enclosure which gives the impression of more space in a small bathroom by allowing you to see from one end of the room to the other. Declutter countertops and store away makeup, prescription items and any personal grooming items. Style your countertop with fresh flowers and sweet-smelling cream or soap.

Comfort can still be incorporated into small bathroom designs. Adding spa-tile fixtures, good tiles, oversized shower heads and accessories add a luxurious finish.

A splash of colour in a small space will add some personality. Stick to a soft neutral or white colour palette for the walls and fixtures to maximize light then mix in just the right amount of colour with the shower curtain, towels or accessories. Small bathrooms are a great place to try ultra-dark shades especially if you have not used them elsewhere.

The small space is advantageous when it comes to purchasing tiles for new bathroom designs. Even more expensive options like marble won't set you back too much.

What are some common mistakes with bathroom designs?

Common mistakes to do with windows could mean dark, damp bathrooms with bad circulation. If windows are not an option, installing an operable skylight can allow for the fresh air and natural light needed to make space feel comfortable.

Overdoing style trends is anther common error with bathroom designs. It’s better to plan for a classic and timeless bathroom with hints of trends throughout. Keeping colors neutral, tiles simple and a fresh, clean look will ensure that you do not have to change everything in a few months to keep up with seasonal trends.

Have you seen any good bathroom design ideas recently?